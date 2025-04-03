The Modbeats Deliver Pensive New Song 'The Passers-Bye'

(TREND: PR) New Jersey rockers The Modbeats have released their latest single, "The Passers-Bye," a thought-provoking reflection on the routine nature of modern society. The track challenges listeners to consider the inner lives of those we pass daily; are they lost in thought, chasing ambition, or simply existing without question? Now available on all major streaming platforms via Mayleen Records, "The Passers-Bye" is a striking addition to the band's growing catalog.

Co-written with J. Vincent Vassallo and featuring The Gaslight Anthem's Bryan Haring on piano, "The Passers-Bye" explores the everyday movements of people from all walks of life. The Modbeats pose a thought-provoking question: "What is really going on in the minds of regular people just moving about their business? Perhaps there is nothing there, but maybe there is? For some, there is bliss in not questioning anything or perhaps wanting more or thinking deeper about life...just being a passerby..."

Described by the band as a collection of "musings and observations of daily life in the modern world," the track took shape at Lake House Studio in Asbury Park, New Jersey. As the lyrics and soundscape fell into place, it became clear they had something special. Engineered by Nick Semanchik and featuring Santo Rizzollo on drums (before Fizz joined the permanent lineup), the song came to life with a rich, moody intensity. Drawing inspiration from legendary English rock bands like The Kinks and Oasis, the song's chord progressions contribute to its rich, layered sound, seamlessly blending vintage influences with a modern perspective. With a bridge inspired by The Doors, "The Passers-Bye" carries an overarching darkness, particularly in its introspective midsection. Lines like, "The passersby don't blink their eyes / When on the way to the nine to five... The passersby never wonder why..." challenge listeners to break free from autopilot and consider the why behind their daily routines.

