The Pineapple Thief Icon Bruce Soord Revisits Debut Solo Album

(Chipster) A decade ago, Bruce Soord-the creative force behind The Pineapple Thief-released his eponymous debut solo album, a deeply personal exploration of memory, place, and identity. Now, ten years on, it is revisited in a newly remastered edition, mastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios and presented on pearl blue vinyl, set for release on 30th May on Kscope.

In contrast to the expansive, cinematic soundscapes of his band, Bruce Soord revealed a more introspective and organic side to his songwriting. Since its original release in 2015, Soord's career has continued to evolve. As The Pineapple Thief's principal songwriter and producer, he has guided the band through a series of acclaimed albums, including Your Wilderness (2016), Dissolution (2018), Versions of the Truth (2020), and 2024's chart-topping It Leads to This, each refining and expanding the band's distinctive fusion of progressive and alternative rock. Beyond his work with The Pineapple Thief, Soord has established himself as a sought-after producer and mix engineer, lending his expertise to artists such as TesseracT, Opeth, and Jethro Tull, while also continuing his solo work with All This Will Be Yours (2019) and Luminescence (2023).

2015 feels like yesterday, although a very different yesterday. My twin boys were 7 years old. My daughter, who is now 6, yet to be. I had just taken the jump to become a professional musician. And like many 'professionals' in the music industry, I was broke. Listening to this record takes me right back, the 'familiar patterns' of everyday life, 'the odds' of making any kind of real success out of my music, while languishing in my studio in my home town of Yeovil. Buried here. But there is one song on this record that probably says everything I ever wanted to say. 'Field Day Part 2' will forever have a special place in my heart. - Bruce Soord

