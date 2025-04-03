The Residents to Perform 'Eskimo' Live for the First Time

(PPR) After more than four decades of speculation, rumor, and myth, avant-garde legends The Residents will present the first-ever full live performance of their seminal 1979 album Eskimo on Saturday, June 7th, 2025, at the historic Mayan Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

The once-in-a-lifetime event will serve as the headlining centerpiece of EXOTIKON, the immersive two-day festival celebrating the wild, weird, and wonderful world of mid-century exotica culture.

Originally released at the height of punk's rise, Eskimo marked a radical left turn-not just for The Residents, but for the entire trajectory of experimental music. Eschewing lyrics and genre conventions in favor of fictional anthropology, the album constructs a surreal sonic universe inspired by imaginary Inuit rituals, frozen landscapes, and absurd cultural myths. Eskimo critiques Western imperialism and cultural exploitation not through traditional protest songs, but through hypnotic drones, bone-chilling chants, and grinding sound collages. It is part satire, part sound sculpture, and wholly unlike anything before or since.

Critics at the time recognized the magnitude of the achievement. "I'm not sure quite how to convey the magnitude of Eskimo," wrote Andy Gill in NME. "What I am sure of is that it's without doubt one of the most important albums ever made." Long considered one of The Residents' most conceptually daring and sonically intricate works, the album has remained unperformed-until now.

Reimagined with reverence and deconstruction, this first-ever performance will draw from the original master recordings while introducing new characters, stories, and staged elements, expanding the mythology that has made Eskimo a cornerstone of avant-garde music.

The Eskimo premiere will take place as part of EXOTIKON, a two-day immersive festival taking place June 7-8, 2025, at the Mayan Theater. Presented by Peekaboo Gallery, EXOTIKON celebrates the retro-futurist subcultures of the 1950s-1970s: Tiki escapism, lounge, surf, exotica, psychedelic jazz, and outsider performance art. Guests will find themselves enveloped in a curated wonderland of immersive theater, boutique shopping, esoteric symposia, handcrafted cocktails, and mythological vibes.

The Residents' performance will cap off Day One of the festival, following an opening set by the hypnotic orchestral surf ensemble CREEPXOTICA. The night continues with a takeover of the iconic Clifton's Pacific Seas Tiki bar, where festivalgoers can raise a volcano bowl in celebration of music history being made.

Day Two turns the Mayan into a full-scale carnival of exotica culture, with performances by Marty Lush & the Singapore Slingers, The Scimitars, and The Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra, alongside a 25+ vendor vintage marketplace, a Tiki bar crawl, and EXOTIKON's signature "XYMPOSIUMS"-featuring expert talks on rum, exotica, and the 100-year history of the Mayan Theater. Passes and add-ons are available now at www.exotikon.com.

