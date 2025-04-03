Tribute To Marshall Tucker Band's Toy Caldwell Leads Telluride Bluegrass Fest Lineup

(IVPR) After much deliberation over the mystery act atop Telluride Bluegrass Festival's 2025 bill, festival promoters Planet Bluegrass have put the rumors to rest, announcing the details behind the first-ever Toy Factory Project performance at this year's Festivarian gathering.

Helmed by Marshall Tucker Band drummer and co-founder Paul T. Riddle, the Toy Factory Project is a band created in memory of fellow Marshall Tucker Band co-founder Toy Caldwell and his legendary songs. Joining Riddle is a band of giants, ready to celebrate the southern rock legacy of Caldwell and MTB: Marcus King (Marcus King Band) on guitar and vocals, Oteil Burbridge (Dead and Company, Allman Brothers Band) on bass, Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) on guitar and vocals, Josh Shilling (Mountain Heart, Wynona Judd) on keys and vocals, and Billy Contreras (Lionel Hampton, George Jones, Zach Bryan, Ricky Skaggs, Bela Fleck) on fiddle.

Telluride Bluegrass attendees will be treated to some of Marshall Tucker Band's great crossover hits like "Can't You See," "Heard It In a Love Song," "Searching For a Rainbow," and "This Old Cowboy," to name a few, and can surely expect a special guest or two for the first-ever set on Saturday, June 21st, for the further exploration of Toy Caldwell's legendary blending of rock and roll, country, bluegrass, and blues on stage in Telluride's world-famous Town Park.

Saturday evening's Toy Factory Project performance rounds out an already-stellar Telluride Bluegrass Festival lineup over the course of June 19-22 in Telluride, Colorado:

Thursday, June 19:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Thee Sacred Souls

I'm With Her: Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, & Aoife O'Donovan

The Travelin' McCourys

Mountain Grass Unit

Olive Klug

Chris Thile

Friday, June 20:

Greensky Bluegrass

Lake Street Dive

Dan Tyminski Band

Punch Brothers

Tim O'Brien Band

Rainbow Girls

Water Tower

DUG

Saturday, June 21:

Toy Factory Project

Sam Bush Band

Telluride Troubadour

Kasey Chambers

Yonder Mountain String Band

Béla Fleck, Edmar Casta-eda, Antonio Sánchez Trio

Caleb Kauder and Reeb Willms

Still House String Band

Telluride Band Contest Finals

Sunday, June 22:

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

Zach Top

Telluride House Band

Rebirth Brass Band

Ken Pomeroy

New Dangerfield

Authentic Unlimited

