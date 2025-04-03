Tribute To Marshall Tucker Band's Toy Caldwell Leads Telluride Bluegrass Fest Lineup

(IVPR) After much deliberation over the mystery act atop Telluride Bluegrass Festival's 2025 bill, festival promoters Planet Bluegrass have put the rumors to rest, announcing the details behind the first-ever Toy Factory Project performance at this year's Festivarian gathering.
Helmed by Marshall Tucker Band drummer and co-founder Paul T. Riddle, the Toy Factory Project is a band created in memory of fellow Marshall Tucker Band co-founder Toy Caldwell and his legendary songs. Joining Riddle is a band of giants, ready to celebrate the southern rock legacy of Caldwell and MTB: Marcus King (Marcus King Band) on guitar and vocals, Oteil Burbridge (Dead and Company, Allman Brothers Band) on bass, Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) on guitar and vocals, Josh Shilling (Mountain Heart, Wynona Judd) on keys and vocals, and Billy Contreras (Lionel Hampton, George Jones, Zach Bryan, Ricky Skaggs, Bela Fleck) on fiddle.
Telluride Bluegrass attendees will be treated to some of Marshall Tucker Band's great crossover hits like "Can't You See," "Heard It In a Love Song," "Searching For a Rainbow," and "This Old Cowboy," to name a few, and can surely expect a special guest or two for the first-ever set on Saturday, June 21st, for the further exploration of Toy Caldwell's legendary blending of rock and roll, country, bluegrass, and blues on stage in Telluride's world-famous Town Park.
Saturday evening's Toy Factory Project performance rounds out an already-stellar Telluride Bluegrass Festival lineup over the course of June 19-22 in Telluride, Colorado:
Thursday, June 19:
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Thee Sacred Souls
I'm With Her: Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, & Aoife O'Donovan
The Travelin' McCourys
Mountain Grass Unit
Olive Klug
Chris Thile
Friday, June 20:
Greensky Bluegrass
Lake Street Dive
Dan Tyminski Band
Punch Brothers
Tim O'Brien Band
Rainbow Girls
Water Tower
DUG
Saturday, June 21:
Toy Factory Project
Sam Bush Band
Telluride Troubadour
Kasey Chambers
Yonder Mountain String Band
Béla Fleck, Edmar Casta-eda, Antonio Sánchez Trio
Caleb Kauder and Reeb Willms
Still House String Band
Telluride Band Contest Finals
Sunday, June 22:
Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas
Zach Top
Telluride House Band
Rebirth Brass Band
Ken Pomeroy
New Dangerfield
Authentic Unlimited
