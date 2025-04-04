Alex Isley Announces New EP With 'Ms. Goody Two Shoes'

(TPG) R&B songstress and fan favorite Alex Isley will release her new EP, When, on April 18 via Free Lunch Records / Warner Records. Ahead of the project, the GRAMMY-nominated recording artist unveils her latest earworm "Ms. Goody Two Shoes," which playfully blurs the line between mysterious allure and a fearless attitude.
"Ms. Goody Two Shoes" finds Alex indulging in her sensual side. Underscored by soft, acoustic moments of desire, she blends swooning harmonies with expressive songwriting, embodying a new level of confidence for the ascendant R&B star. The song is a dreamy and romantic number that adds another eye-brow raising gem to Alex's increasingly stacked discography.
"I ain't pull those Good&Plenty lyrics out thin air / Come and feel my inspiration, way too good to share," Alex croons over the intricately layered soundscape. Her velvety, jazz-kissed vocals sparkle against the reverberant piano riffs as she weaves through the composition like a conversation unfolding in real-time. Switching effortlessly from soul-tinged high notes to staccato rhymes, every line that Alex delivers feels as intimate as a closely guarded secret.
"Ms. Goody Two Shoes" arrives on the heels of "Hands," Alex's debut single under newly-minted imprint Free Lunch Records. The release was widely lauded by the likes of Billboard, BET, Okayplayer, Rated R&B and more. It also marked the first taste of her upcoming EP, providing a window into the singer-songwriter's exceptional artistry.
When - due later this month - follows Alex's joint album, I Left My Heart In Ladera (2023), with producer and musician Terrace Martin. The collaborative release earned Alex her first Billboard entry, debuting at No. 2 on the Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.
Since her self-produced debut, Love/Art Memoirs, Alex's prestige has grown considerably. She has consistently delivered undeniable melodies that resonate with fans worldwide, proven repeatedly with solo releases and high-profile collaborations. Now, When marks the early stages of what's shaping up to be a prolific run for an indelible voice in R&B - further cementing her status as a once-in-a-generation artist.
