Annie Bosko Shares 'California Cowgirl'

04-04-2025
(EBM) Gearing up to return to her home state for a performance at Stagecoach later this month, rising singer/songwriter Annie Bosko proves country music isn't just about where you're from, but who you are with her latest single "California Cowgirl," available now via Stone Country Records..

"This song is my way of saying that country is more than a place, it's a way of life," shares Bosko. "I grew up a farmer's daughter in California, where the values of hard work, faith and family are just as strong as anywhere else. This song is for anyone who's ever felt like they had to prove their country roots."

As a taste of her forthcoming debut album, "California Cowgirl" was produced by Trent Willmon and written by Bosko with Jason Sellers, Terri Jo Box and Lance Miller as a declaration that country girls can be found all over the map:

Well, I wish they had a jukebox and a sawdust floor
Plain old school like Dwight and King George
You could spin me around, I could show you more
Of where that came from
How the West was won

I'm just a California cowgirl
Home grown as a Georgia peach
Hold on, cause boy I betcha I can Texas two-step ya
Right off your feet
Just a California cowgirl true blue as the grass in Kentucky
Sweet as Tupelo honey, just as country as country
California cowgirl

Currently climbing the charts at Country radio, Bosko's duet "Better Than You" with multi-Platinum selling neo-traditionalist Joe Nichols landed in the top five most-added songs at Country radio for five consecutive weeks, including one week before impact date, as MusicRow boasts the song is "Terrific listening...Goosebump-thrilling sounding."

