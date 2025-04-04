Big Time Rush Celebrate BTR Day 2025

(fcc) Big Time Rush are celebrating this year's Big Time Rush Day with fans across the globe as they take to socials with fun new activations, newly released live concert videos, an intimate fan event in Nashville, TN and a special ticket offer for their upcoming BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE tour, which is on sale now.
From Friday, April 4 through Sunday, April 6, fans can get tickets for most U.S. tour dates for just $30 all in plus taxes, while supplies last. For tickets and more information, go to BigTimeRushOfficial.com
Big Time Rush encourage fans to participate by using #BTRDay across socials to join the celebration all day long. The BTR Day celebration will conclude with an in-person fan event in Nashville, TN, where Big Time Rush has invited fans to watch a special screening of the first episode of Big Time Rush, Big Time Audition along with a Q&A and more.
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Mayor of Duluth, MN - Emily Larson - made an official proclamation from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center making the date an annual national holiday. As the band's fans - Rushers - well know, Duluth holds special significance for Big Time Rush as the hometown of the four bandmembers on the hit Nickelodeon show Big Time Rush.
BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE will give fans exactly what they've long asked for - the band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which have never been played live. Rushers will finally get to revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Birmingham, AL on July 9. Carlos, Kendall, James & Logan will hit over 50 cities this year in the U.S., U.K. and Europe in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans & their friendship. The band is set to announce additional tour dates in more countries at another time.
Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in 2009 from the launch of the Nickelodeon television series Big Time Rush. The show was a huge success and catapulted the group into real-life stardom, as they went on to release 3 studio albums and performed across the globe, including five tours from 2011 to 2014. In June 2020, the band held a surprise virtual reunion to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their smash hit "Worldwide," resulting in mass hysteria amongst their fans and in the media. In March 2021, all four seasons of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush were added to Netflix and the band went viral once again, increasing fan demand for an official reunion. Soon after, the band announced they would come together for two special live shows in New York and Chicago, both of which sold-out in a matter of minutes, blowing expectations out of the water and proving the power of the band's devoted fandom.
Since reuniting, Big Time Rush has completed three back-to-back sold-out tours, selling out venues across the globe, including New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. Their first new album in over 10 years, Another Life, was released in 2023 to praise from critics and fans alike.
NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Date - City - Venue
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Friday, July 11, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailys Place
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, July 18, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Friday, July 25, 2025 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Friday, August 1, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Friday, August 8, 2025 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Friday, August 15, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Friday, August 22, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Friday, August 29, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
