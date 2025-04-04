Bleed From Within Celebrate Zenith Release With 'Violent Nature' Visualizer

(NBRUK) Bleed From Within have today released their brand new studio album, Zenith, via Nuclear Blast Records. After their most successful year to date, Zenith's whirlwind of accomplished songwriting, white-hot metal fury and hard-earned confidence proves the best is yet to come from the Scottish heavyweights. To coincide with the album release, they have also revealed a video for storming opening track 'Violent Nature'.
On the release of their new album, the band comment: "Today is the day. Friday 4th April 2025 marks the release of our greatest work so far. This is the best collection of songs we ever put together and a massive step forward for us creatively.
" Since we released Hands Of Sin last year, we've worked very hard on delivering something essential to our needs. Something that gave purpose to the time we'd dedicated and something we felt was missing in modern metal. Now, almost a year later, we are ready to share it with the world and see where it takes us. Here's to the future. Ali, Davie, Goonzi, Kennedy, Steven"
