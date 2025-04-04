Crash Adams Premiere 'Karaoke' Video

(Warner) Poised for a breakthrough year, Juno Award-nominated feel-good duo Crash Adams return with energetic pop anthem "Karaoke" out now via Warner Records / WM Canada. As their first release of 2025, it has all the makings of a major smash for the pair-aka Rafaele Massarelli and Vince Sasso-and affirms their "Artist To Watch" status.
"Karaoke" shuffles straight to the center of the dancefloor. A thick bassline thumps in between handclaps decked out in glittery disco vibes. Funky guitar underlines the immediately irresistible refrain as the guys issue a cheeky invitation, "Let's do karaoke on the west side. I want to hit every note with you." It climaxes with an impossible-to-shake chant.
Meanwhile, the accompanying visual is every bit as vibrant and vital as the track itself. "Karaoke" lives up to its name, and you'll definitely be singing along with Crash Adams!
About the single, the band shared, "At its core, 'Karaoke' is about letting go and having fun, but as we wrote it, we realized it also reflects the chemistry between two people. Singing together-hitting the highs and lows-became a metaphor for connection-how music pulls people together and creates moments you don't want to end."
