Danko Jones Offer Up 'What You Need'

(CSM) On the heels of re-visiting Latin American stages and announcing a new album and tour for autumn 2025, Canadian high-octane rock three-piece Danko Jones have released their anticipated single "What You Need" today.

The song represents the band's first auditory glimpse from their new album and also marks their debut at their new label, PERCEPTION, while their partnership with Sonic Unyon Records in their home country remains unchanged.

While fans still have to be a little bit more patient until learning more about the forthcoming record, the new track comes straight to the point: "If you want it, you got it, we're gonna give you WHAT YOU NEED!" Who would even dare to refuse such a teasing offer and say 'no' to this powerful new Danko Jones tune?! Concise guitar riffing introduces the single before the rest of the band jumpstart "What You Need" leading into its immersive chorus, making it an undeniable future live classic on top.

Danko adds: "'What You Need' is not only the first single off our new album, it's also the opening cut to it. It's loud, fast, and infectious. Turn this up until the volume knob breaks or your ceiling caves in!"

Related Stories

New Danko Jones Music On The Way under PERCEPTION Deal

Danko Jones Stream Previously Unreleased 'Waiting For You'

Danko Jones Share Previously Unreleased 'Waiting For You'

Danko Jones Stream New Album 'Electric Sounds'

News > Danko Jones