Djo Releases New Album 'The Crux'

(PPR) Djo - the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery known for his work in blockbuster projects such as Stranger Things and Fargo - has released his highly anticipated new album The Crux today.

Djo had a massive 2024 with the viral hit 'End of Beginning,' Spotify's #6 most streamed song of the entire year, and 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger. He recently performed 'Basic Being Basic' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was also the couch guest, and will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 14th.

His world tour is now underway, beginning with a sold-out North American run, and includes his festival debuts at both Coachella and Glastonbury, as well as a return to Chicago for Lollapalooza, and more. He will also play a sold-out UK tour, including three nights at the O2 Kentish Town Forum, followed by two shows in the UK / EU alongside Noah Kahan.

Listen to The Crux here and see the Djo: Back On You Tour Dates below:

*All North American, UK and EU tour dates w/ Post Animal

April 03 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT

April 04 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT

April 05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT

April 07 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum *LOW TICKET WARNING

April 08 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre **SOLD OUT

April 10 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater **SOLD OUT

April 11 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 15 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater Pomona **SOLD OUT

April 16 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound at Del Mar **SOLD OUT

April 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren **SOLD OUT

April 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex **SOLD OUT

April 23 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom **SOLD OUT

April 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee **SOLD OUT

April 26 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre **SOLD OUT

April 28 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre **SOLD OUT

April 29 - Toronto, ON - History **SOLD OUT

May 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **SOLD OUT

May 02 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner **SOLD OUT

May 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall **SOLD OUT

May 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

May 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

May 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

June 01 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia **SOLD OUT

June 02 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy **SOLD OUT

June 03 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse **SOLD OUT

June 05 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 06 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 07 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 15 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret Festival

June 16 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk ***SOLD OUT

June 17 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys **SOLD OUT

June 18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 20 - Scheebel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

June 21 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Southside Festival

June 23 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre **SOLD OUT

June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso **SOLD OUT

June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso **SOLD OUT

June 27 - Cardiff, Wales - Blackweir Fields (w/ Noah Kahan)

June 29 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival

July 01 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park (w/ Noah Kahan)

August 01 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival

September 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival

