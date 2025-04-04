GROUPLOVE Announce Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me [Live]

(GR) A band that transcends their ever-shapeshifting genre, GROUPLOVE has spent over a decade channeling their ecstatic energy while embracing the contradictions and complexities of existence.
Capturing the band at their most uninhibited and electrifying, their latest release, a double single that includes live versions of fan favorites "Colours" and "Malachi", is a thrilling document of their live prowess.
Recorded during their Winter 2024 tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, the two singles serve as the first preview of their upcoming album Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me [Live], out May 30th via Glassnote Records.
Led by the powerhouse duo of vocalist Hannah Hooper and guitarist/vocalist Christian Zucconi, alongside guitarist Andrew Wessen, bassist Daniel Gleason, and drummer Ben Homola, the band continues to evolve while staying true to their defiantly sincere songwriting. This live album will serve as both a celebration of their journey and an invitation to lose yourself in the unfiltered, euphoric experience of a GROUPLOVE show.
Building on the raw intensity of their studio work, "Colours" and "Malachi" showcase fan-favorite tracks in their most dynamic form, infused with the sweat, spontaneity, and communal spirit of a GROUPLOVE show. "Colours live is a different experience" says Hooper. "It is a cathartic reminder from Christian to reach inside yourself and figure out who the F you are. His live vocals have a way of awakening our inner spirit, the one that feels stuck in autopilot in our modern world, and reminds us how it feels to be vulnerable and alive. Malachi is a cry for help, but unlike the recording, the song live feels like a universal cry for help - this is the way we all feel trapped in this current Trump administration."
Every moment on their live album pulses with the energy that has defined the band's reputation as one of the most engaging live acts of their generation, fully harnessing the energy they've brought to the stage at international festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, and Lollapalooza.
GROUPLOVE says of the live album, "Our 2024 Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me Tour was an incredible and surreal heart opening tour for us. It was our first headlining tour in several years and we were visiting most of our favorite venues across the country. When we all came together, it felt like we were one giant organism lifting one another up and letting go of everything we didn't need. It felt really good. It felt so good that we wanted to remember it, press it, and share it with you. Recorded at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL (except Cheese which was taken from the Wiltern in Los Angeles) mixed by engineer wiz Matty Green, experience a night of Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me [LIVE]. Play it loud!"
TRACK LISTING
Close Your Eyes and Count to Ten
Primetime
Deleter
Borderlines and Aliens
Cheese
Malachi
Ways to Go
Itchin' on a Photograph
I'm With You
Shark Attack
All
Cruel and Beautiful World
Let Me In
Spun
Climb
Hello
Make Art, Feel Better
Tongue Tied
Song 2
Chances
Cream
Walk Off / Walk On
Welcome to Your Life
Raspberry
Thank You
Colours
