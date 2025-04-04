HAIM Share New Song 'Everybody's trying to figure me out'

(BT) HAIM has shared a new song "Everybody's trying to figure me out," from their forthcoming, not yet announced fourth album. With its powerful percussive intro and steady guitar build, "Everybody's trying to figure me out" displays a driving rock influence, while being a contemplative exploration about feeling misunderstood.

"Everybody's trying to figure me out," comes on the heels of the band's new debut single "Relationships." "Relationships" is HAIM'S strongest streaming launch to date, with day one streams double those of previous releases, and over 7 million global streams amassed in its first week. It's also HAIM's best UK chart result since 2017's "Want You Back."

"Relationships" has been heralded by critics as a welcome return from the Southern California rock trio. Clash Music declared "'Relationships' is a pristine return" and went on to call the song "an immaculate pop statement."

Vulture noted that "Relationships" is a "decidedly sexier sound" and that the track "feels like it's moving both forward and backward at the same time, allowing the band to open new doors by indulging in an old sound we know and love." Pitchfork questioned "What's that sound? Is it the first song of summer?" noting "the trio returns with a blissful slice of pop-funk." V Magazine called "Relationships" an "instant classic," while Stereogum called it "a return to the sleek genre-hybrid sounds of classic HAIM."

HAIM are readying more new music and performing at festivals including New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 27, as well as Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on June 6 and Portugal on June 14.

