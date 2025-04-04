Hot Water Music Launching U.S. Summer Tour

(CCM) Hot Water Music are excited to announce its upcoming summer U.S. tour for July. Kicking off at Webster Underground in Hartford, CT on Tuesday, July 22, the tour will take in seven evenings across the east coast, culminating in an appearance at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC on Tuesday, July 29.
Additionally, the band will be making numerous festival and headline appearances in Europe and the UK during June and July, with four appearances on the Common Thread Tour announced for October.
Recently, Hot Water Music released the music video for "Much Love," the final track featured on the band's acclaimed new album, Vows. Featuring guest vocals from Aimee Interrupter and Kevin Bivona of The Interrupters, "Much Love" is a love letter to the community that has allowed Hot Water Music to thrive for the past three decades. A tribute to the people who have equally sacrificed time, money and energy because they believed in the band, the touching video that pulls together documentary-style clips from over the years illustrates the type of passion and love felt within this family.
MAY
24 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling *
JUNE
19 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage ^
20 - Schnee, DE - Hurricane Festival *
21 - Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE - Southside Festival *
22 - Berchtesgaden, DE - BE KIND-FESTEI *
23 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo ^
25 - Paris, FR - Cabaret Sauvage ~
26 - Esch-sur-alzette, LU - Rockhal ~
27 - Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air 2025 *
28 - Münster, DE - Vainstream Rockfest *
29 - Sezimovo Ústí, CZ - Mighty Sounds Festival *
JULY
18 - Gijon, ES - Tsunami Xixón *
22 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground ^
23 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater ^
24 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room ^
25 - Litiz, PA - Mickey's Black Box ^
26 - Worcester, PA - The Palladium ^
28 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater ^
29 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle ^
OCTOBER
03 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest *
19 - Haarlem, NL - Patronaat #
20 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique #
25 - London, UK - Roundhouse #
26 - Leeds, UK - Leeds University Union #
* - festival date
^ - headline show
~ - w/ Thrice
# - Common Thread Tour
