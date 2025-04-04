'In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom' Video

(AS) Volbeat have released a music video for their new single "In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom". The track comes from their forthcoming album "God Of Angels Trust", which will hit stores on June 6th.

Michael Poulsen shares the origin story, saying, "I had so much fun writing these lyrics. It's about the outcasts and fallen angels of God - all the angels that were cast out of Heaven. And I'm being told to collect them in this big wagon and bring them to a barn."

He continues, "There's a ritual going on where the fallen angels are being sacrificed to Satan's spawn to create soldiers for a new dark kingdom. So, instead of inviting my lady out to go to the cinema, I say, 'I have something better. You have to see what's going on in this barn... we've been invited to see the birth of Satan's spawn and watch the world go down. How about that?"

He admits,"I think some people will read the lyrics and go, 'What's wrong with this dude?' But, it's all for fun. It's like a silly horror movie. Or is it?"

