Jimmy Eat World Map Out Busy 2025 Tour Plans

() Jimmy Eat World will be on the road throughout 2025 across North America and beyond at venues both intimate and expansive. Their tour gets underway with a sold-out headlining show April 10 at The Fox Theater in Pomona, California, followed by the band's first Coachella appearance since 2011 on April 12 and April 19, with both dates featuring a catalog-spanning set list of hits. Between Coachella appearances, they will perform close to home for a sold-out headlining gig April 18 at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, Arizona.
Two weeks later, they head east for a string of dates starting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 9 at The Rave/Eagles Club, followed by their first time at North America's largest rock festival: the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival on May 10 in Columbus, Ohio. From there, Jimmy Eat World continue on to North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and ending the run on May 16 in Daytona Beach at Florida's Welcome to Rockville.
The band will head to Europe starting with two sold-out shows: Dublin, Ireland, on June 10 at 3Olympia Theatre and Cardiff, United Kingdom, on June 12 at The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union. Up next, a highly coveted mainstage slot at Download Festival in Derby, U.K., followed by dates in Bruxelles, Belgium, Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg, Leipzig, Germany, and three consecutive festivals in Germany: Traumzeit in Duisburg on June 20, Hurricane in Schnee on June 21, and Southside in Neuhausen Ob Eck on June 22. They end the European tour on June 24 at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.
The band will join forces with The Offspring and New Found Glory for the Supercharged tour, which hits amphitheaters starting in July. The Arizona foursome will head out late summer/early fall for another string of festivals, including the Four Chord Music Festival on September 13 in Washington, Pennsylvania, Furnace Fest on October 3 in Princeton, Alabama, and they are currently set to wrap up in grand fashion by assembling a very special set list for their slot at the Best Friends Forever festival October 10 in Las Vegas.
JIMMY EAT WORLD 2025 TOUR DATES
*Headlining dates and festivals
Thu Apr 10 -- Pomona, CA -- The Fox Theater Pomona (SOLD OUT)
Sat Apr 12 -- Indio, CA -- Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Fri Apr 18 -- Tucson, AZ -- Rialto Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Sat Apr 19 -- Indio, CA -- Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Fri May 9 -- Milwaukee, WI -- The Rave/Eagles Club
Sat May 10 -- Columbus, OH -- Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sun May 11 -- Carrboro, NC -- Cat's Cradle (SOLD OUT)
Tue May 13 -- Columbia, SC -- The Senate (SOLD OUT)
Wed May 14 -- Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Fri May 16 -- Daytona Beach, FL -- Welcome to Rockville
Sat Sept 13 -- Washington, PA -- Four Chord Music Festival
Fri Oct 3 -- Princeton, AL -- Furnace Fest
Fri Oct 10 -- Las Vegas, NV -- Best Friends Forever
EUROPEAN DATES
*Headlining dates and festivals
Tue Jun 10 -- Dublin, Ireland -- 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Thu Jun 12 -- Cardiff, United Kingdom -- The Great Hall (SOLD OUT)
Fri Jun 13 -- Derby, United Kingdom -- Download Festival
Sun Jun 15 -- Bruxelles, Belgium -- Ancienne Belgique
Mon Jun 16 -- Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg -- Rockhal
Wed Jun 18 -- Leipzig, Germany -- Parkbühne
Fri Jun 20 -- Duisburg, Germany -- Traumzeit Festival
Sat Jun 21 -- Schnee, Germany -- Hurricane Festival
Sun Jun 22 -- Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany -- Southside Festival
Tue Jun 24 -- Milan, Italy -- San Siro
THE OFFSPRING - SUPERCHARGED TOUR - 2025 DATES
*JIMMY EAT WORLD to support on ALL listed dates
Fri Jul 11 -- West Palm Beach, FL -- iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 12 -- Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Tue Jul 15 -- Alpharetta, GA -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 16 -- Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Fri Jul 18 -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Jul 19 -- Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Jul 20 -- Scranton, PA -- The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Tue Jul 22 -- Syracuse, NY -- Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Wed Jul 23 -- Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 25 -- Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center
Sat Jul 26 -- Noblesville, IN -- Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jul 27 -- Clarkston, MI -- Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Jul 29 -- Camden, NJ -- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 30 -- Mansfield, MA -- Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 1 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for The Arts
Sat Aug 2 -- Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Aug 3 -- Wantagh, NY -- Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Aug 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 15 - Minneapolis, MN -- Target Center
Sat Aug 16 -- Tinley Park, IL -- Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 17 -- Maryland Heights, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 20 -- Ridgedale, MO -- Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Fri Aug 22 -- Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Aug 23 -- The Woodlands, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun Aug 24 -- Austin, TX -- Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Aug 26 -- Albuquerque, NM -- Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Aug 27 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 30 -- Mountain View, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 31 -- Wheatland, CA -- Toyota Amphitheatre
Wed Sept 3 -- Auburn, WA -- White River Amphitheatre
Thu Sept 4 -- Ridgefield, WA -- Cascades Amphitheater
Sat Sept 6 -- West Valley City, UT -- Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Sept 7 -- Denver, CO -- Ball Arena
Jimmy Eat World And Penfold Added To Best Friends Forever Lineup
Jimmy Eat World To Livestream 'Futures' 20th Anniversary Show
Jimmy Eat World's 'Futures' And 'Surviving' Phoenix Sessions Coming to Vinyl For First Time
Jimmy Eat World Announce UK and Euro Tour
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Release 'Who Believes In Angels?'- Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'- more
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd- Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club- Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums- more
Watch Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' Video- Watch Miley Cyrus' 'End of the World' Video- Lil Yachty Teams With Veeze- HAIM Share New Song- more
Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson Celebrates National Bell Bottoms Day With 'Bell Bottoms Up'- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Release 'Who Believes In Angels?'
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'
Black Country, New Road Stream New Album 'Forever Howlong'
Chris Caffery Announces '20 Years of the Music Man'
Watch McStine & Minnemann 'Crossing Wires'
'In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom' Video
Jimmy Eat World Map Out Busy 2025 Tour Plans
Hot Water Music Launching U.S. Summer Tour