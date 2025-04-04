Lainey Wilson Celebrates National Bell Bottoms Day With 'Bell Bottoms Up'

(BBR) Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson's new song, "Bell Bottoms Up," is out now in celebration of National Bell Bottoms Day tomorrow, April 5.

An homage to her trademark style, "Bell Bottoms Up" is a high-energy anthem and was recorded at London's historic Abbey Roads Studio. Sharing a name with her Nashville bar, the song was written by Wilson and her band and is already a fan favorite from her extensive Whirlwind World Tour.

The release adds to yet another triumphant year for Wilson, who is nominated for seven awards at the upcoming 60th Annual ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Song of the Year ("4x4xU," as an artist and songwriter), Visual Media of the Year ("4x4xU") and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

