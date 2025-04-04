Lil Yachty Teams With Veeze For 'Can't Be Crete Boy'

(Interscope) Lil Yachty has officially released his latest song, "Can't Be Crete Boy," featuring Veeze, along with an accompanying music video. Both Yachty and Veeze demonstrate why they've garnered cult-like followings as hip-hop mavericks, effortlessly flowing over the song's rattling 808s and soulful sample before a sudden, ominous beat switch where their deliveries remain just as composed.
The "Can't Be Crete Boy" music video opens with a clip of the two emcees through a point-of-view lens. Alternating backdrop shots of the duo exchanging bars in a school corridor and an empty classroom capture the song's shifting energy. Draped in vibrant color schemes and glistening jewelry, their outfits underscore why the two are as respected for their trend-setting style as they are for their music.
The new song arrives as Lil Yachty continues touring alongside Tyler, the Creator on the Chromakopia World Tour. Watch the new video below:
