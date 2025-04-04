Moe Bandy Takes On Merle Haggard Classic 'You Don't Have Very Far To Go'

(2911) Country music legend Moe Bandy releases his latest single, "You Don't Have Very Far To Go," on all streaming platforms today. Originally recorded by Merle Haggard, the track is the latest preview from Bandy's highly anticipated album, Songs I Missed, set to arrive on May 2, 2025, with StarVista Music.

With his signature honky-tonk sound and heartfelt vocals, Bandy delivers a soulful tribute to this classic, capturing the essence of country music's golden era while adding his own distinctive touch.

"Merle Haggard became one of the biggest legends in country music," shares Bandy. "From the first time I heard his music, I knew he was one of the greatest "You Don't Have Very Far To Go" was a song I wanted to record someday."

