Randy Travis To Be Recognized At GRAMMYS On The Hill Awards

(117) Randy Travis, seven-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member, will be honored by the Recording Academy during the GRAMMYs on the Hill awards in Washington, D.C., taking place on April 8, 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates Travis's dedication to advocating for creators' rights and fair compensation for artists in the evolving digital age. Amidst the honor, Travis will revisit Capitol Hill to meet with legislators and advocate for the NO FAKES Act, the American Music Fairness Act, and have overall discussions on how to protect one of our Nation's greatest exports, human art and creativity.

The GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards will kick off three days of music advocacy in the Nation's Capitol, where Randy Travis will be celebrated for his tireless work in championing fair compensation and protections for artists, particularly in the context of the digital music landscape. This year's GRAMMYs on the Hill promises to be a special evening as GRAMMY-winning artists, songwriters, and industry leaders gather in Washington, D.C., to honor Travis's contributions to the music industry and his continued advocacy for creators.

As part of the Recording Academy's effort to bring attention to critical music policy issues, Travis's recognition highlights his unwavering commitment to ensuring that artists are fairly compensated for their work. In 2024, he testified before Congress in support of the American Music Fairness Act, a bill aimed at ensuring that artists receive compensation when their songs are played on AM/FM radio. His advocacy has focused not only on fair compensation but also on the ethical use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), ensuring that these tools empower artists while preserving their creative integrity.

"At this point in my life, I am fully focused on living and giving back," said Travis. "I've been part of the music community my whole life, professionally for 40 years. I am passionate about advocating to keep music an honest pursuit of art and human expression. While I remain excited about new, cutting-edge technologies, we must protect, and fairly compensate, the creative minds that give us the music-and art-that feeds our souls."

In May 2024, Travis, with the help of AI technology, released his first new single in over a decade, "Where That Came From". The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and was met with enthusiastic praise from fans and the music industry. It also began and loudly amplified a number of important conversations around the use of AI in music - where is it acceptable, when is it not acceptable, and what are the pinnacle standards that should be considered around its use. In Travis's case, where he is in control of the art, co-producing the songs, and earning the revenue from those masters, it is the definition of AI for good in the music industry. Allowing him to continue to create art, despite his disabilities, for the artist inside of him was never affected by his stroke.

Randy Travis's legacy is not only defined by his seven GRAMMY Awards, his chart-topping hits, and his influence on country music, but also by his commitment to helping shape a future where artists are fairly compensated and respected in the face of rapid technological changes.

