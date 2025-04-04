Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'

(Noble) Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have officially announced the release of their ninth studio album, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, due out August 22nd via Journeyman Records. Produced by the legendary Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Rival Sons), the new album finds the band firing on all cylinders-raw, reflective, and tighter than ever.

"It was an incredible honor to collaborate with Dave Cobb on our new record," shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "Not only has he worked with artists we deeply admire, but he's also been a producer we've respected for over a decade. Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes feels like a true reflection of who Robert Jon & The Wreck is as a band. From the moment we arrived in Savannah, GA, to record, we felt an immediate sense of comfort and ease-something rare in a typical studio environment. Being away from our usual routines, living together, and immersing ourselves in the new songs from start to finish created an album we are incredibly proud of. We can't wait to share it with the world and bring it to life on stage."

Alongside the announcement, the band has shared their latest single, "Highway" a soaring, mid-tempo rocker that showcases everything fans have come to love about The Wreck: blistering twin guitar harmonies, emotionally charged vocals, and a driving rhythm section. Produced by Cobb and recorded in Savannah, "Highway" blends the band's classic heartland sound with fresh, cinematic urgency.

"'Highway' is a favorite of ours on Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes-a song that started as a loose melodic concept on an acoustic guitar in Henry's apartment, and evolved into a full-blown powerhouse," adds Robert. "When we brought it into rehearsals in Costa Mesa, it just clicked with the band. Dave Cobb helped us elevate the track by pushing the tempo and building out the dynamics. Lyrically, it's a heartfelt love song-wide open, full throttle, and impossible to get out of your head."

"It never strayed far from the original vision Robert and I had," notes guitarist Henry James. "Cobb brought a new level of spontaneity and emotional edge to the sessions. This track hits hard and still gives you the feels-it's everything we love about rock 'n' roll."

According to bassist Warren Murrel, the Savannah sessions represented a major turning point for the band: "For the first time in our band's history, we had the opportunity to live at the studio while recording. Instead of dealing with LA traffic and squeezing in sessions between other commitments, we got to immerse ourselves fully in the music-writing, recording, and refining songs every day for over a week. It was an experience that allowed us to be completely present in the creative process. Dave Cobb has a way of getting under the hood of a song, pushing it further than we ever thought possible. His guidance challenged us in the best ways and helped bring this album to life in a way we're truly proud of."

