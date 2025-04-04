Watch Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' Video

(Atlantic) Multiple Diamond-certified, global superstar Ed Sheeran presses play on a brand new era with the release of his new single "Azizam" out today at all DSPs and also available in CD and 7" vinyl formats.

Taking the title from a Persian term of endearment that means "my dear" or "my beloved," Ed's new song is a return to joy, to light, to love and to fun.

"Azizam" began as a meeting of minds in the studio with Swedish/Iranian producer Ilya Salmanzadeh (Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Ellie Goudling, Sam Smith). Driven by Ed's relentless curiosity they soon realised how much Persian and Irish folk music have in common and how only Ed could set those influences in a pop context. The result is a hedonistic technicolor call to action to live the moment "in between the dancing lights" on the dancefloor until the Sun rises. A celebration of cross-cultural collaborations brought to life, this rhythmic pop song is about the universality of emotion.

Ed said..."Even though it's completely different to anything that I've ever done before, Azizam feels familiar to me. I wanted to create a party atmosphere in a song and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who I worked with on the track, helped bring that to life. He was so inspiring to work with."

