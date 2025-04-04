Watch Heart Attack Man 'Joyride The Pale Horse' Video

(BPM) Rising punk band Heart Attack Man has today shared the title track from their forthcoming album. "Joyride The Pale Horse" is out now, along with a brand new music video.
"This song ended up really feeling like the combination of all the ideas and feelings present throughout the album; hence why it's the title track, and why it felt fitting to have it be the closer," shares front man Eric Egan.
"Ironically enough, it was the first song written for this album, and in many ways set a lot of the energy into motion. The overarching idea with this one was to feel like a melodramatic addressing of death without actually calling it by name and making different creative allusions to death itself. This album is a litany of musings on life and death, and how there's an abundance of ways to work through any of them."
