Will Smith Opens Up On The Deep End With Lecrae

(TFG) Today, 4X GRAMMY Award-winning artist / Reach Records co-founder Lecrae is back with a powerful new episode of his podcast series "The Deep End With Lecrae," featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer Will Smith.

The episode offers viewers a rare, introspective look into Will Smith's personal journey, diving deep into his coveted career, and quest for authenticity and genuine connection. Smith openly discusses his relationship with spirituality and religion, stepping away from materialism, and confronting personal struggles beyond Hollywood's spotlight. He candidly pulls back the curtain on his 20-year hiatus from music, his upcoming album, meaningful relationships, and how faith has guided him through some of life's darkest moments. This episode stands out as a powerful exploration of vulnerability, growth, and artistic evolution - offering a side of Will Smith that fans have yet to experience.

'The Deep End' series debuted on November 8, 2023 and has since featured guests Angela "Blac Chyna" White, Tori Kelly, Zaytoven, Emmanuel Acho, Dr. Terrence Lester, Tim Ross, Jackie Hill Perry, The Professor, Megan Ashley, Montell Jordan, Dharius Daniels, Matt Chandler, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Priscilla Shirer.

