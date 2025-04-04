Will Smith Opens Up On The Deep End With Lecrae

(TFG) Today, 4X GRAMMY Award-winning artist / Reach Records co-founder Lecrae is back with a powerful new episode of his podcast series "The Deep End With Lecrae," featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer Will Smith.
The episode offers viewers a rare, introspective look into Will Smith's personal journey, diving deep into his coveted career, and quest for authenticity and genuine connection. Smith openly discusses his relationship with spirituality and religion, stepping away from materialism, and confronting personal struggles beyond Hollywood's spotlight. He candidly pulls back the curtain on his 20-year hiatus from music, his upcoming album, meaningful relationships, and how faith has guided him through some of life's darkest moments. This episode stands out as a powerful exploration of vulnerability, growth, and artistic evolution - offering a side of Will Smith that fans have yet to experience.
'The Deep End' series debuted on November 8, 2023 and has since featured guests Angela "Blac Chyna" White, Tori Kelly, Zaytoven, Emmanuel Acho, Dr. Terrence Lester, Tim Ross, Jackie Hill Perry, The Professor, Megan Ashley, Montell Jordan, Dharius Daniels, Matt Chandler, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Priscilla Shirer.
Lecrae Responds To Kendrick Lamar With 'Die For The Party'
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Release 'Who Believes In Angels?'- Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'- more
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd- Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club- Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums- more
Watch Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' Video- Watch Miley Cyrus' 'End of the World' Video- Lil Yachty Teams With Veeze- HAIM Share New Song- more
Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson Celebrates National Bell Bottoms Day With 'Bell Bottoms Up'- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Release 'Who Believes In Angels?'
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'
Black Country, New Road Stream New Album 'Forever Howlong'
Chris Caffery Announces '20 Years of the Music Man'
Watch McStine & Minnemann 'Crossing Wires'
'In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom' Video
Jimmy Eat World Map Out Busy 2025 Tour Plans
Hot Water Music Launching U.S. Summer Tour