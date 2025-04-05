1nonly Takes Fans To Tokyo With 'STARDUST' Video

(Warner) 1nonly hits listeners with "STARDUST," his new single that mixes ethereal production with his signature effortlessly rapid-fire vocal delivery. The track comes with a radiant video shot in Tokyo at night, full of automotive eye candy.

"STARDUST" captures 1nonly in his element, putting his heavy growl to work over a bounding matrix of chopped and slowed dance music, staccato vocals and drums, and exploding waves of bass and synth. His bars swirl up intoxication with self-determination as he blurs out the rest of the world to focus on himself: "I know it's hard but this time I can't lose / You done changed up, my bank done changed too / I'm smoking stardust, I can see you straight through."

The nocturnal "STARDUST" music video drops 1nonly into Tokyo - a land of glowing signs, high-rise views, and slick cars with see-through hoods. At times, he's swerving through the city. At others, the city seems to zoom around him. Amid the hallucinatory scenery, 1nonly sees things others don't: flames, smoke, falling signage, crumbling bricks.

The new song and video continue a powerful run of impactful tracks for 1nonly. Most recent was January's menacing and magnetic "STRAIGHT 2 IT," which came with a wild animated video starring a car-driving, cigarette-smoking rat who forms an impromptu posse with a hitchhiking masked slasher and a flesh-eating zombie. Before that came boundary-pushing tracks like "VICODIN," "WHAT YOU WANT," and "Falling" - each with a gripping visual of its own.

Fans have been watching 1nonly's every move since his late 2022 debut EP Homesick, which included the singles "Mine" and "Step Back!" featuring New Zealand rapper SXMPRA. He has since teamed with Freddie Dredd for "POPTHATRUNK" and Jasiah on "GHOSTKILLA," but 1nonly is an unmistakable presence wherever he goes. Sidestepping convention in favor of dynamic, genre-defying music has set him apart from the pack from the starting line, and with "STARDUST" he continues down that one-of-one lane - follow along as he picks up speed.

