Aidan Bissett Releases New Single 'Ricochet'

(ICLG) Aidan Bissett shares his latest single "ricochet," a subtly infectious blend of indie-rock and alt-pop charm. The record finds the Florida-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist caught in an emotional trap, unable - and perhaps unwilling - to shake a toxic lover from his life.

"I feel like this song is the perfect balance between pop and alternative - when you combine those worlds, it's magical. But getting 'ricochet' to the place it's in now took over 6 months. Not until we re-recorded all of the instruments in a live room to give a full-band feel did it reach its potential," he recalls. "Lyrically, I heavily resonate with this song - with the idea of somebody ricocheting back into your life. I kept allowing these things to happen where, while you're giving yourself, you're also letting certain people back in. You're not just on the ground getting kicked, you're also kicking yourself." - Bissett, whose debut album is on the way, on the creation of "ricochet":

Produced by Andrew Wells (The Vaccines, Biig Piig) and mixed by Tony Hoffer (Albert Hammond Jr., Phoenix), "ricochet" is fueled by warm bass, splashy drums, and layers of electric guitar. Bissett's vocals climb ahead of the chorus: "You ricochet back into my life / You always come back to say goodbye / You got a sharp tongue that could cut like a knife / ... / You've messed with my head a hundred times / And I don't know when to draw the line / So innocent but it's just all by design."

The infectious urgency mixed with emotional complexity was also felt on Bissett's first single of 2025, "are we in love yet?," an avalanche of new wave synths and guitar that distill the major highs and lows of giving yourself to someone - only to be left wondering if the feeling is mutual.

