Brittany Broski Shares Debut Single 'The Sun'

(Atlantic) Critically-acclaimed internet sensation Brittany Broski makes her eagerly awaited artist debut with her luminous first single, "The Sun," which was produced and co-written by Luke Niccoli (Carly Rae Jepsen, The Kid LAROI).

"'The Sun' is my proverbial offering at the altar of all my muses," says Brittany. "Whimsical, bluesy, soulful and gritty yet sung from a place of deep feminine softness; a melody that gives voice to the angst and confusion of unrequited love."

Broski - who recently made her impressive musical debut with a strikingly reimagined cover of Harry Styles' "Adore You," which earned over 2M global streams in its first week since release - first took the internet by storm with her wit and charm in 2019 and has since amassed a devoted following of over 17M across social media. Often described as the "Patron Saint of Memes," the native Texan has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter's 2024 Creators A-List, PEOPLE's 2024 Digital Creators of the Year list, and the 2023 Forbes "30 Under 30" list, was named as one of Fast Company's "Most Forward-Thinking People in the Creator Economy," has appeared in multiple Super Bowl commercials, and so much more.

Brittany is the creator and host of the hugely popular digital talk show series, Royal Court, where pop culture royalty competes for a spot on Brittany's "medieval council." Since its premiere in July 2023, the series has amassed over 24.5M combined views and more than 227M YouTube impressions thanks in part to visits from such superstar guests as Charli XCX, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar Jones, Saoirse Ronan, Cole Sprouse, and more.

In addition, Brittany currently hosts her own podcast, The Broski Report, which debuted in the top 5 of all podcasts on Apple and Spotify when it premiered in May 2023 and has since amassed close to 1M subscribers and over 69M views. Broski's ability to combine intriguing and hard-hitting questions with a playful, unique touch has cemented her as skilled interviewer, leading to high-profile roles as the official red-carpet host at premieres including Barbie, Gladiator II, and HBO's House of the Dragon, while also serving as Audible's official host at their 2024 Sundance Film Festival lounge.

