Commoner Release 'Change Of Heart' EP

(BPM) Tucson-based, alternative rock band Commoner, released their new EP Change of Heart via New Morality Zine. The full EP is available to order on vinyl or stream on all listening platforms.
Change of Heart blends emo, alternative, and post-hardcore elements with a raw, dynamic sound. Their music moves between heavy, cathartic moments and stripped-back vulnerability, striking a balance that feels intense and personal.
It features standout tracks like "Test Your Luck," capturing a time where lead singer Romin Mattison felt so trapped in his life that he finally tried to escape. "It was a moment in my life that I felt really needed to be put into an art form. It's the lowest i've ever felt in my life but those moments really drive me to do what I do today and pushes me towards a longer goal of living the life I was always meant to live," Mattison shares.
Just last month they put out the hard-hitting title track "Change of Heart" and an accompanying music video with deep lyrical cuts about straying interpersonal relationships. The accompanying music video is full of shifting, fragmented edits of the band performing to coincide with the theme of people changing around you.
"The process of recording this EP was truly healing for me. We had been sitting on these songs for awhile and getting a little stir crazy with listening to them over and over again," shared lead singer Romin Mattison. "It was really awesome to hear the final product and be able to listen back to the memories in real time."
Produced alongside Zach Tuch (Touche Amore, Knocked Loose, Zulu), this EP has really honed in on what makes their sound hit: emotive vocals, tight rhythms, and an aggressive edge that pulls listeners in. It boasts a total of five dynamictracks.
Change of Heart Track List:
1. Test Your Luck
2. Change of Heart
3. Parting Gift
B-Sides (Vinyl Only)
4. Misery Mistaken
5. Whatever's Left Is Yours
The Commoners Premiere 'See You Again' Video
The Commoners Announce Summer 2024 UK Tour
The Commoners Share 'Devil Teasin' Me' Video
The Commoners Share More Than Mistakes Video
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Release 'Who Believes In Angels?'- Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'- more
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd- Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club- Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums- more
Watch Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' Video- Watch Miley Cyrus' 'End of the World' Video- Lil Yachty Teams With Veeze- HAIM Share New Song- more
Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson Celebrates National Bell Bottoms Day With 'Bell Bottoms Up'- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Fu Manchu, Monster Magnet Off Shoot Volume Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Dawes Stream 'Time Spent In Los Angeles (For Altadena)'
Watch Tarja's 'Diva (Live In Bucharest)' Video
Commoner Release 'Change Of Heart' EP
Watch Kadavar's 'Regeneration' Video
Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets Announce US Summer Tour
Craig Finn Releases New Album 'Always Been'
Savak Announce New Album With 'No Man's Island' Video