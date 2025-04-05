Commoner Release 'Change Of Heart' EP

(BPM) Tucson-based, alternative rock band Commoner, released their new EP Change of Heart via New Morality Zine. The full EP is available to order on vinyl or stream on all listening platforms.

Change of Heart blends emo, alternative, and post-hardcore elements with a raw, dynamic sound. Their music moves between heavy, cathartic moments and stripped-back vulnerability, striking a balance that feels intense and personal.

It features standout tracks like "Test Your Luck," capturing a time where lead singer Romin Mattison felt so trapped in his life that he finally tried to escape. "It was a moment in my life that I felt really needed to be put into an art form. It's the lowest i've ever felt in my life but those moments really drive me to do what I do today and pushes me towards a longer goal of living the life I was always meant to live," Mattison shares.

Just last month they put out the hard-hitting title track "Change of Heart" and an accompanying music video with deep lyrical cuts about straying interpersonal relationships. The accompanying music video is full of shifting, fragmented edits of the band performing to coincide with the theme of people changing around you.

"The process of recording this EP was truly healing for me. We had been sitting on these songs for awhile and getting a little stir crazy with listening to them over and over again," shared lead singer Romin Mattison. "It was really awesome to hear the final product and be able to listen back to the memories in real time."

Produced alongside Zach Tuch (Touche Amore, Knocked Loose, Zulu), this EP has really honed in on what makes their sound hit: emotive vocals, tight rhythms, and an aggressive edge that pulls listeners in. It boasts a total of five dynamictracks.

Change of Heart Track List:

1. Test Your Luck

2. Change of Heart

3. Parting Gift

B-Sides (Vinyl Only)

4. Misery Mistaken

5. Whatever's Left Is Yours

