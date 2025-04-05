Craig Finn Releases New Album 'Always Been'

(BHM) Craig Finn has released his eagerly awaited new solo album Always Been (Tamarac Recordings/Thirty Tigers), available now digitally as well as on CD, standard vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl. Stream it here

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs) at his studio in Burbank, CA and mixed by 3x GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Jonathan Low (Taylor Swift, The National, Hurray For The Riff Raff), Always Been features musical performances by Granduciel and other members of The War on Drugs, as well as guest vocals by Kathleen Edwards and Sam Fender. Always Been marks the sixth LP in a solo discography that sits alongside Finn's finest work as frontman and vocalist of The Hold Steady.

Always Been was initially announced with the album's first single, "People Of Substance," which Rolling Stone hailed as "vintage Finn in many ways, especially when it comes to the musician's distinct vocal delivery and lyrics as he sings from the perspective of a flailing guy trying to make good, while also looking for excuses," and noted that "the track bears the sprawling, shimmering sonic hallmarks of Always Been producer, Adam Granduciel of the War on Drugs (though not without a little bit of old punk grit)." Finn then released album opener "Bethany" as well as Lousy With Ghosts, a limited-edition 92-page companion book that features 11 works of fiction by Craig Finn. These stores take place in the same universe as the record, giving deeper looks at the characters within.

Finn is currently celebrating the release of Always Been with a wide-ranging US tour as special guest supporting Bob Mould. The tour is in Los Angeles, CA tonight at the Teragram Ballroom, and ends April 18 at Milwaukee, WI's Turner Hall. On May 30, Finn and his band, People of Substance, will be performing a special hometown show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom. For this one-off performance, he put together an allstar group featuring Robbie Bennett, Nelson Devereaux, Kathleen Edwards, Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Josh Kaufman, Joe Russo, and more. Kathleen Edwards will open the show.

CRAIG FINN - TOUR 2025

APRIL

1 - San Diego, CA - Music Box*

2 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's*

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom*

5 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

7 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre*

8 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

9 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater*

12 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's*

14 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room*

15 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn*

16 - Madison WI - Majestic Theatre*

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall*

* w/ Bob Mould

MAY

30 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

