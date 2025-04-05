Deyaz Shares First Song Of 2025 'Therapy'

(Columbia) London-Born genre-bending artist and producer Deyaz has returned with his first song of 2025, "Therapy", which is out now via Columbia Records/ DTA Records (Travis Barker). The song is a vulnerable confessional delivered by an infectious melody on top of a bouncy and funky guitar riff. "Therapy" is one of the many records born from Deyaz and Travis Barker's recent working partnership, and arrives with an official music video featuring a one-take performance of the song.

"'Therapy' channels those moments where emotional attachment blurs with obsession-when someone can become both the source of pain and the potential cure," says Deyaz. "I wanted to capture the chaos of love we've all experienced that feels all-consuming, addictive, and ultimately unhealthy. But, happy to say I wrote it from a place of clarity and growth."

Since his debut, Deyaz has been celebrated for his deeply personal and emotive lyrics, complex harmonies, and acoustic guitar-driven tracks. "Therapy" introduces a whole new sonic direction for the multihyphenate artist, who is musically inspired by artists including Prince, Childish Gambino, and Steve Lacey.

"Therapy" follows a trio of EPs, which have collectively drawn over 80 Million streams to date and have built Deyaz a dedicated fanbase of 400,000 monthly listeners and 2 Million followers on social media. He has previously garnered support from the likes of Rolling Stone who named him a Top 25 Artist to Watch, The Fader, The Guardian, BBC Radio 1, Clash, Zane Lowe, Wonderland, and more, establishing himself as an exciting name and compelling new voice in contemporary music. Stay tuned for more from Deyaz!

Related Stories

News > Deyaz