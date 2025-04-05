Graham Barham Declares His Favorite Color Is 'Camo'

(SMN) Graham Barham brings CLUB COUNTRY to the deer stand on his new heater, "CAMO." Co-written with Beau Bailey, Lydia Vaughan, and producer Sam Bergeson, "CAMO" comes complete with Barham's hip-hop influenced phrasing and sonics with distinctly country storytelling as he celebrates the girl who stands out even in the ultimate 'blending in' wardrobe.
"CAMO" follows Barham's viral hit "OIL MONEY," which earned the biggest streaming debut of his career upon release. It has notched nearly 20 million global streams and continues to generate conversation around Barham's CLUB COUNTRY sound.
Barham recently brought his singular sound across the pond for his European debut, hitting the stage at C2C Festival and across the continent supporting Dasha. Entertainment Focus named him one of the Breakout Artists who performed at C2C, hailing "Barham is an innovator pushing country music's boundaries, proving that beneath the modern beats, his sound remains deeply rooted in the genre."
