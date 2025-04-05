Levi Evans Releases 'Lay Me By Your Side' Video

(2b) Rising singer-songwriter, Levi Evans has unveiled his brand new single "Lay Me By Your Side", along with a music video for the track that he directed.
"'Lay Me By Your Side' echoes with the swells of conflict and the embrace of resolution. It tells the tale of enduring the storms within a relationship, where through struggle, love is tempered and strengthened," Levi shares. "Bonds forged in hardship last through the ages."
"Lay Me By Your Side" was written, produced, and mixed by Levi Evans in his Los Angeles studio. A multidisciplinary artist, he also illustrated the track's artwork, and conceptualized and directed its accompanying official music video.
Levi stars in the clip, which shows his relationship unravel through a series of bad date rom-com clichés. Like the song, the video ends on a positive note, revealing how these challenges ultimately strengthen the young couple's bond.
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Release 'Who Believes In Angels?'- Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'- more
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd- Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club- Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums- more
Watch Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' Video- Watch Miley Cyrus' 'End of the World' Video- Lil Yachty Teams With Veeze- HAIM Share New Song- more
Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson Celebrates National Bell Bottoms Day With 'Bell Bottoms Up'- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Fu Manchu, Monster Magnet Off Shoot Volume Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Dawes Stream 'Time Spent In Los Angeles (For Altadena)'
Watch Tarja's 'Diva (Live In Bucharest)' Video
Commoner Release 'Change Of Heart' EP
Watch Kadavar's 'Regeneration' Video
Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets Announce US Summer Tour
Craig Finn Releases New Album 'Always Been'
Savak Announce New Album With 'No Man's Island' Video