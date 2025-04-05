Levi Evans Releases 'Lay Me By Your Side' Video

(2b) Rising singer-songwriter, Levi Evans has unveiled his brand new single "Lay Me By Your Side", along with a music video for the track that he directed.

"'Lay Me By Your Side' echoes with the swells of conflict and the embrace of resolution. It tells the tale of enduring the storms within a relationship, where through struggle, love is tempered and strengthened," Levi shares. "Bonds forged in hardship last through the ages."

"Lay Me By Your Side" was written, produced, and mixed by Levi Evans in his Los Angeles studio. A multidisciplinary artist, he also illustrated the track's artwork, and conceptualized and directed its accompanying official music video.

Levi stars in the clip, which shows his relationship unravel through a series of bad date rom-com clichés. Like the song, the video ends on a positive note, revealing how these challenges ultimately strengthen the young couple's bond.

