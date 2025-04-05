Never-Before-Heard Dan Seals Song 'Steal A Little Thunder' Released

(117) The late Dan Seals' legacy isn't done being written with the never-before-heard single "Steal A Little Thunder"! This single was written by his late brother, Seals & Crofts' Jim Seals along with Brian Whitcomb. The release comes as part of a partnership with Nashville-based record label Melody Place, known for its commitment to preserving and sharing timeless music.

"Steal A Little Thunder" is a heartfelt track that perfectly encapsulates Seals' ability to blend emotionally powerful lyrics with infectious melodies. The song was discovered in the archives of Seals' unreleased material and is set to introduce his timeless sound to both long-time fans and new listeners alike. With its captivating storytelling and catchy rhythm, the single will evoke nostalgia for Seals' classic hits while showcasing his incredible songwriting skills.

Dan Seals' musical journey spanned multiple decades and earned him numerous accolades, including 11 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. From his early years with the pop duo England Dan & John Ford Coley to his remarkable solo career in country music, Seals established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Songs like "Bop" and "Meet Me in Montana" have solidified his place in the hearts of country music fans, and "Steal A Little Thunder" is sure to add to his legendary legacy.

"Steal A Little Thunder" marks the first new music to be released from Dan Seals since his passing, and it serves as a testament to the lasting influence he has had on the country music world. His unique sound and heartfelt songwriting have inspired generations of artists, and this single is yet another chapter in his enduring musical legacy.

