Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets Announce US Summer Tour

(Yep Roc) Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets have announced their latest run of US tour dates, bringing songs from their acclaimed new album Indoor Safari -"a masterclass in simple elegance and timeless tunes" (Salon) - to Summer stages in July and August.

The dates follow a sold-out West Coast run earlier this year, which saw Lowe and the Straitjackets playing multiple nights at LA's Troubadour, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, and more. Reviewing opening night at the Troubadour, Music Connection reported that Lowe & Co. delivered a "stunning set" to a "sardine-can packed room."

For a preview of the upcoming dates, Yep Roc will release a new Nick Lowe live album (Not) Indoor Safari Vol. 1 for Record Store Day 2025. Recorded across a series of shows in 2024, pressed on classic black vinyl and limited to 3,000 copies worldwide, the album features brand new versions of all-time Lowes such as "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" and "When I Write the Book," acclaimed later-period compositions like "Lately I've Let Things Slide," and Indoor Safari standouts "Love Starvation" and "Blue on Blue."

Released by Yep Roc Records last Fall, Indoor Safari marks Lowe's first studio LP release in over a decade and his first-ever long player with backing from the Straitjackets. Hailed as "effortlessly cool" (Paste) and "a match made in heaven" (Forbes), Indoor Safari includes brand-new Nick Lowe originals, deep-cut rarities, and refitted versions of songs previously released in nascent form as singles. Produced by Lowe, Indoor Safari was recorded in various locations and mixed by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, Cactus Blossoms) alongside Lowe at Reliable Recorders in Chicago. The album represents a culmination of Lowe's decade-long working relationship with Los Straitjackets: Eddie Angel/guitar, Pete Curry/bass, Chris Sprague/drums, and Greg Townson/guitar.

Nick Lowe Tour Dates

July 31 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

August 1 - District Music Hall - Norwalk, CT

August 2 - Concerts Under the Stars - King of Prussia, PA

August 3 - Hartwood Acres Amphitheater - Pittsburgh, PA

August 5 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

August 6 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

August 8-9 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY

August 12 - Payomet Performing Arts Center - North Truro, MA

August 13 - The Center for Arts in Natick - Natick, MA

August 15 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

August 16 - Musikfest Café - Bethlehem, PA

