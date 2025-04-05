Niko Moon Declares 'I Love This Beach' With New Single

(TBG) Multi-platinum country artist Niko Moon is kicking off the season early with the release of his breezy new single, "I Love This Beach," available everywhere now. Overflowing with easygoing charm and coastal vibes, the track is poised to become the ultimate summer anthem of 2025.

Written to feel like a mini vacation in a song, "I Love This Beach" blends Niko's signature positivity with lush, laid-back imagery of palm trees, rolling waves, and cold margaritas. With lines like "Sun is always shining / I don't ever wanna leave," the song captures the feeling of letting go, kicking back, and embracing the moment-whether you're actually at the beach or just need to feel like you are.

"I Love This Beach is just me in my happy place-sun shining, waves rolling in, nowhere to be but right here," Niko shares. "I wanted this song to sound like a vacation, like you're kicking back with your toes in the sand, soaking up the good vibes. It's about slowing down, breathing it in, and letting the world fade away for a little while."

The track was co-written by Niko and continues his tradition of crafting music that radiates optimism, simplicity, and feel-good storytelling.

Niko is currently out on the road for his These Are The Nights Tour, bringing his uplifting live show to fans across the country. This May, he'll also host the inaugural Good Timers event in Charleston, a family-friendly day of music, yoga, food trucks, and community connection in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

