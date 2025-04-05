Sam Barber Launching North America Tour

(Atlantic) This summer, RIAA 2X PLATINUM-certified singer/songwriter Sam Barber will embark on the SAM BARBER NORTH AMERICA TOUR - a major headline run trekking from coast to coast. With dates currently scheduled through December 5 in Fort Worth, TX, the extensive tour includes stops at famed venues like The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (August 22) and New York City's Webster Hall (November 6).

With his jam-packed touring schedule also including a performance at CMA Fest in June, the SAM BARBER NORTH AMERICA TOUR will follow his wildly popular RESTLESS MIND WORLD TOUR 2025 - an ongoing international run including headline and festival appearances across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, as well as several shows in Australia later this month.

iding high off the smash success of his acclaimed debut album Restless Mind (released last November via Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records), Barber is now gearing up for the release of his highly awaited new track "Man of the Year," due out on April 18 - go here to pre-save/pre-add. Now boasting 1.5 BILLION global streams to date, the 21-year-old Missouri native has earned a fast-growing global following thanks in part to hits like his 2X PLATINUM "Straight and Narrow" (a No. 13 hit on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart), "Indigo (feat. Avery Anna)" (a No. 42 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 300 MILLION global streams), and "Better Year" - an emotionally charged anthem featured on Paramount's blockbuster TV show Yellowstone last December.

ANNOUNCED DATES FOR SAM BARBER NORTH AMERICA TOUR

MAY

29 | Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer - SOLD OUT

30 | St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^

31 | Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam #

JUNE

6 | Nashville, TN - CMA Fest #

7 | Fishers, IN - Nickel Plate Amphitheater

13 | Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall - SOLD OUT

14 | Cape Giradeau, MO - Freedom Fest #

19 | Lewisburg, WV - Wild Trails Festival #

20 | Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Fest #

21 | Norfolk, VA - The NorVa - SOLD OUT

JULY

10 | Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

11 | Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

12 | Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

13 | Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout #

17 | St. Louis, MO - The Factory

18 | Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

19 | O'Neill, NE - Summerfest Celebration #

20 | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 | Columbia, MO - 9th Street Public House

24 | Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

26 | Fargo, ND - UP District Festival Field

AUGUST

7 | Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

8 | Spokane, WA - Gesa Credit Union Pavilion

9 | Tacoma, WA - Dune Peninsula

11 | Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 | Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge

16 | Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

18 | Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

20 | San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

22 | Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

23 | San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay

27 | Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

28 | Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

29 | Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

SEPTEMBER

5 | Hutchinson, KS - Kansas State Fair # ~

6 | Stillwater, OK - Tumbleweed Dance Hall

13 | Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

OCTOBER

12 | Salt Lake City, UT - RedWest Fest #

31 | Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards

NOVEMBER

1 | Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

6 | New York, NY - Webster Hall

7 | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

8 | Boston, MA - Roadrunner

20 | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

21 | St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Fest #

22 | Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

DECEMBER

3 | Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

5 | Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

# Festival

^ support from Waylon Wyatt and Noah Rinker

~ special guest Avery Anna

