Sam Barber Launching North America Tour

(Atlantic) This summer, RIAA 2X PLATINUM-certified singer/songwriter Sam Barber will embark on the SAM BARBER NORTH AMERICA TOUR - a major headline run trekking from coast to coast. With dates currently scheduled through December 5 in Fort Worth, TX, the extensive tour includes stops at famed venues like The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (August 22) and New York City's Webster Hall (November 6).
With his jam-packed touring schedule also including a performance at CMA Fest in June, the SAM BARBER NORTH AMERICA TOUR will follow his wildly popular RESTLESS MIND WORLD TOUR 2025 - an ongoing international run including headline and festival appearances across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, as well as several shows in Australia later this month.
iding high off the smash success of his acclaimed debut album Restless Mind (released last November via Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records), Barber is now gearing up for the release of his highly awaited new track "Man of the Year," due out on April 18 - go here to pre-save/pre-add. Now boasting 1.5 BILLION global streams to date, the 21-year-old Missouri native has earned a fast-growing global following thanks in part to hits like his 2X PLATINUM "Straight and Narrow" (a No. 13 hit on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart), "Indigo (feat. Avery Anna)" (a No. 42 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 300 MILLION global streams), and "Better Year" - an emotionally charged anthem featured on Paramount's blockbuster TV show Yellowstone last December.
ANNOUNCED DATES FOR SAM BARBER NORTH AMERICA TOUR
MAY
29 | Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer - SOLD OUT
30 | St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^
31 | Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam #
JUNE
6 | Nashville, TN - CMA Fest #
7 | Fishers, IN - Nickel Plate Amphitheater
13 | Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall - SOLD OUT
14 | Cape Giradeau, MO - Freedom Fest #
19 | Lewisburg, WV - Wild Trails Festival #
20 | Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Fest #
21 | Norfolk, VA - The NorVa - SOLD OUT
JULY
10 | Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
11 | Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
12 | Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
13 | Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout #
17 | St. Louis, MO - The Factory
18 | Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
19 | O'Neill, NE - Summerfest Celebration #
20 | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
23 | Columbia, MO - 9th Street Public House
24 | Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
26 | Fargo, ND - UP District Festival Field
AUGUST
7 | Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
8 | Spokane, WA - Gesa Credit Union Pavilion
9 | Tacoma, WA - Dune Peninsula
11 | Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
15 | Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge
16 | Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
18 | Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
20 | San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
22 | Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
23 | San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay
27 | Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater
28 | Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
29 | Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
SEPTEMBER
5 | Hutchinson, KS - Kansas State Fair # ~
6 | Stillwater, OK - Tumbleweed Dance Hall
13 | Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
OCTOBER
12 | Salt Lake City, UT - RedWest Fest #
31 | Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards
NOVEMBER
1 | Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
6 | New York, NY - Webster Hall
7 | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
8 | Boston, MA - Roadrunner
20 | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
21 | St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Fest #
22 | Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
DECEMBER
3 | Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
5 | Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
# Festival
^ support from Waylon Wyatt and Noah Rinker
~ special guest Avery Anna
