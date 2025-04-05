Tayla Lynn Pays Tribute To Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn

(2911) Heart of Texas Records, in partnership with StarVista Music, proudly announces the release of Tayla Lynn's first single from her upcoming album, 'Singin' Loretta,' (5/30) - a heartfelt tribute to her iconic grandmother, Loretta Lynn.

The single, "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)," was premiered by Whiskey Riff, proving the classic remains as powerful and relevant today as ever. This second full-length solo record features beloved hits like "Rated 'X'," "Blue Kentucky Girl," "One's On the Way," and "You're Lookin' at Country," along with a few lesser-known gems such as "Out of My Head and Back in My Bed" and "The Titanic." Singin' Loretta will be released on May 30th.

"I remember asking Memaw in what order I should sing her songs in my live show," shares Tayla. "She said 'Oh honey, you gotta just kick it off with 'You Ain't Woman Enough' and then roll right into my first number one 'Don't Come Home A Drinkin' and that'll get 'em every time."

Apple Music added "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'" to their 'New In Country' official playlist! As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry, presented by Humana, is set to launch "Opry 100 Honors" on May 13. The special series of Opry 100 Honors shows, sponsored by Dan Post, will pay tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry's first century. The first show will honor Loretta Lynn on May 13, with performances by Opry member Crystal Gayle (Lynn's sister), granddaughter Emmy Russell, duo Twitty & Lynn (grandchildren of Lynn and Conway Twitty), and Opry members Martina McBride, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and more.

"As we continue our OPRY 100 celebration, we're excited to open the door to the Opry's next century and to laud each of the Opry's current members. It's also important to us to honor some of the iconic artists of the past who helped the Opry achieve worldwide acclaim and ensured the show's longevity. We're looking forward to this series featuring the music of artists who became household names and whose legacies the Opry will still be celebrating in another 100 years," said Dan Rogers, Opry executive producer.

Additional upcoming shows pay tribute to Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash (June 18) and Charlie Daniels (July 8) with new shows that will be announced soon.

'Singin' Loretta' Track List:

01. I Wanna Be Free

02. Rated "X"

03. There He Goes

04. Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)

05. When The Tingle Becomes A Chill

06. One's On The Way

07. Blue Kentucky Girl

08. You're Lookin' At Country

09. She's Got You

10. Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed

