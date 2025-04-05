Teenage Joans Shares 'Sweet And Slow' Video

(planetary) Teenage Joans are ecstatic to release their latest single, "Sweet and Slow". Powerful and catchy, the new track offers a blast from the past type of vibe, as it leans heavily into early 2000's emo and pop punk acts.

Available today across all music platforms, the new track organically blends the sonic bliss of artists like Paramore or My Chemical Romance, creating a visceral and unique experience for all who encounter it. Filled with romantic lyrics that explore desire and fantasy, "Sweet and Slow" is a great track to send to your crush.

Upbeat, drenched in sweat, and ready to rumble,"Sweet and Slow" is the catchy new single from indie punk duo Teenage Joans. Coated in mesmerizing vocal harmonies and a creamy guitar riff reminiscent of early 2000's classics, the new track is the first release from the unit since 2024's "1800-PAINLESS".

Written with Jayden Seeley and produced by Jared Nettle, "Sweet and Slow" was written directly before performing at SXSW in 2023. Aiming to bridge the gap between past Teenage Joans releases and what's to be expected from the two-piece moving forward, the new track is a perfect soundtrack to a sunny spring day.

Cahli and Tahlia of Teenage Joans elaborate further on the concept behind the video: "The video concept stemmed from the "Slow dancing on your rigged game show/this live audience won't leave me alone" lyric. We had this idea to do an almost SNL gone wrong type video, where we are guests on a talk show, ruining every segment with our mischief. We really wanted to lean into the 60s/70s/80s TV show aesthetic, especially reflected through the set designs and our costumes which we usually create and source with our manager, who is also super crafty."

