The Flower Kings Release 'Burning Both Edges' Video

(RAM) The Flower Kings will be releasing their 17th studio album LOVE on May 2nd, 2025. With 17 studio albums, countless live recordings, and performances at festivals and tours worldwide, over a 30-year career, their influence on progressive rock is undeniable and only continues to grow.
Now, the band is pleased to share the single "Burning Both Edges", the second track taken from the album LOVE. Roine Stolt describes the new track: "'Burning Both Edges' is another song from our album LOVE; We live in troubled times where stupidity and fear always seem to push us to yet another conflict, another war.
"LOVE could change everything, but we chose to burn the house down time after time. The world is indeed burning in so many ways - east, west, high, low and yet we choose to follow leaders that are not fit to lead. This song is a piece in the puzzle, meant to be heard in a sequence and context that is our new album song-cycle LOVE."
The album features the three original members-Roine Stolt, Hasse Fröberg, and Michael Stolt-alongside relative newcomers Mirko DeMaio and Lalle Larsson. Together, they have crafted an album that embodies the essence of progressive rock from the late sixties and early seventies. This era was marked by a departure from the norm of seeking hit singles, embracing creativity with bell-bottoms, Mellotrons, Moogs, phasing, flanging, and epic compositions. The Flower Kings have always had a knack for writing songs that blend pop sensibilities with experimental and jam band influences.
This new album showcases the Swedish royals with newfound confidence, delivering progressive rock second to none. It promises to take listeners on a journey to the hidden corners of their musical world. Fans can expect to hear more of the experimental side and wild guitar and synth solos reminiscent of the band's early albums. The album, with a runtime of 75 minutes, features 12 tracks ranging from 3 to 12 minutes, designed to be listened to as a whole.
