Valley Boy 'Happy All The Time' With New Single

(BHM) Of all the titles you could give to Valley Boy, the one he can't seem to shake is being called a child of divorce. As he starts teasing his upcoming debut concept album Children Of Divorce, he today unveils the first single "Happy All The Time." The song is a spirited and ragged ode to a struggle that's all too familiar to all children in the divorced parents club - feigning happiness.

His gleefully sarcastic two cents on the song is that, "one thing you should know about children of divorce is that we're happy all the time." Today's release details a common arc of his own relationships, painting in broad strokes the cyclical cadence of outrunning sadness and finding love, only to have sadness catch up with you time and time again.

Born in the San Fernando Valley, from where he takes his name, Valley Boy spent the beginning of his career lending writing and production skills to the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa. Most recently, he co-wrote the chart-topping "Handlebars (ft. Dua Lipa)" on JENNIE's debut solo album Ruby. But with an unseen tether pulling him back to creating his own music, Valley Boy found that he was having soul-crushing fun weaving together stirring vignettes from his childhood and of the people who made it up on his upcoming debut album. And later this year, the entirety of Children Of Divorce will be revealed.

Today's single is supported by a live performance video, directed by Jimmy Regular, that clearly demonstrates that while streaming Valley Boy is one thing, seeing him live is a whole other. With a soul-stirring voice that swells to fill an entire echoey, defunct auto-body shop, performing live is where Valley Boy's music can really breathe and he can sing harder than the studio compressors will allow. Watch it below:

