Watch Kadavar's 'Regeneration' Video

(BPM) Kadavar has released a new single from their upcoming album, I Just Want To Be A Sound, out May 16 via Clouds Hill. Fans can now stream and watch the music video for "Regeneration".
"This song celebrates change and new beginnings," says guitarist Jascha Kreft."When I joined the band, I had nothing but respect for how eager they were to push their vision forward rather than simply replicating their past work. It feels like we're just getting started, and I can't wait to see where we're headed next."
"Regeneration" is a powerful indicator of Kadavar's evolving sound on their upcoming album. The band has undergone a significant transformation, embracing a bold new sonic direction. Over the past 15 years, Kadavar has morphed from retro-psychedelic stoner rockers into boundary-pushing sonic explorers, consistently defying expectations. Their latest shift-marked by a stripped-down, raw intensity-sees them shedding the past and embracing the unknown. With their signature blend of chaos and beauty, the new sound transcends genre and speaks directly to the core of the human experience.
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Release 'Who Believes In Angels?'- Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'- more
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd- Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club- Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums- more
Watch Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' Video- Watch Miley Cyrus' 'End of the World' Video- Lil Yachty Teams With Veeze- HAIM Share New Song- more
Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson Celebrates National Bell Bottoms Day With 'Bell Bottoms Up'- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Fu Manchu, Monster Magnet Off Shoot Volume Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Dawes Stream 'Time Spent In Los Angeles (For Altadena)'
Watch Tarja's 'Diva (Live In Bucharest)' Video
Commoner Release 'Change Of Heart' EP
Watch Kadavar's 'Regeneration' Video
Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets Announce US Summer Tour
Craig Finn Releases New Album 'Always Been'
Savak Announce New Album With 'No Man's Island' Video