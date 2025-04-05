Watch Kadavar's 'Regeneration' Video

(BPM) Kadavar has released a new single from their upcoming album, I Just Want To Be A Sound, out May 16 via Clouds Hill. Fans can now stream and watch the music video for "Regeneration".

"This song celebrates change and new beginnings," says guitarist Jascha Kreft."When I joined the band, I had nothing but respect for how eager they were to push their vision forward rather than simply replicating their past work. It feels like we're just getting started, and I can't wait to see where we're headed next."

"Regeneration" is a powerful indicator of Kadavar's evolving sound on their upcoming album. The band has undergone a significant transformation, embracing a bold new sonic direction. Over the past 15 years, Kadavar has morphed from retro-psychedelic stoner rockers into boundary-pushing sonic explorers, consistently defying expectations. Their latest shift-marked by a stripped-down, raw intensity-sees them shedding the past and embracing the unknown. With their signature blend of chaos and beauty, the new sound transcends genre and speaks directly to the core of the human experience.

