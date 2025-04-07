A Special Evening With The Doobie Brothers To Rock Irving Plaza

(fcc) Legendary GRAMMY Award-winning, Platinum-selling, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rock band The Doobie Brothers announced A Special Evening With The Doobie Brothers Live In Concert, presented by iHeartRadio New York's Q104.3 on June 6 at New York's Irving Plaza. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10:00am ET.
The intimate New York City venue will host the iconic hitmakers' album release event celebrating the band's new studio album WALK THIS ROAD, out the same day on Rhino Records. The beloved band, the reunited foursome of Tom Johnson, Patrick Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald, will play hits like "Takin' It to the Streets," "What a Fool Believes," "Listen to the Music," "Black Water" and "China Grove" as well as new music from their stunning new album.
Produced by collaborator John Shanks, WALK THIS ROAD features new songs written by each of the band's celebrated songwriters, and is the first studio album featuring credits by Simmons, Johnson and McDonald. It is also four decades in the making since the foursome have recorded a new album together. WALK THIS ROAD, out June 6 on Rhino Records features 10 newly recorded studio tracks including "Walk This Road (feat. Mavis Staples)" "Call Me," "Learn To Let Go," and "Lahaina." Pre-order the album now HERE.
This Special Evening With The Doobie Brothers presented by iHeartRadio New York's Q104.3, will give The Doobie Brothers fans a preview of their upcoming WALK THIS ROAD TOUR, produced by Live Nation, which kicks off in Detroit August 4th and features special guests Jimmy Buffet's The Coral Reefer Band on all dates. The Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going this summer bringing the hits of Jimmy Buffett to Parrot Heads and new audiences alike on all dates of the upcoming tour.
WALK THIS ROAD TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
8.4.25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
8.6.25 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
8.7.25 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
8.9.25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8.10.25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach
8.12.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
8.13.25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
8.15.25 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
8.17.25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
8.18.25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
9.4.25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
9.5.25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
9.7.25 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
9.9.25 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
9.10.25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater
9.12.25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
9.13.25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
9.15.25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre
9.17.25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
9.18.25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
