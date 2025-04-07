Ariana Grande Takes eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead To No. 1

(RM) Oscar-nominated, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist, and international superstar, Ariana Grande reclaims the top spot at #1 on the Billboard 200 with eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead via Republic Records.
In addition, the critically acclaimed deluxe album captures #1 Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Vinyl Albums. The release marks the one-year anniversary of Ariana Grande's critically acclaimed, GRAMMY nominated album eternal sunshine, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
Since release, the album has been certified RIAA Platinum, featuring two-time RIAA Platinum single "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", along with RIAA Platinum certified hits "yes, and?" and "the boy is mine". Both, "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making eternal sunshine the only album to produce multiple Hot 100 #1 hits in 2024.
Watch brighter days ahead short film, written and directed by Christian Breslauer and Ariana Grande, below:
Stream Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande Premieres 'Brighter Days Ahead' Short Film
Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' Coming
Ariana Grande Releases eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe and also live)
