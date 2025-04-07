.

Belles Shares 'Happy Hour' Video

(APR) Country artist Belles (Kelli Belles) debuts a brand-new music video for her newest single, "Happy Hour", which cleverly plays on the familiar phrase, telling the story of longing for just one fleeting hour of joy and connection with someone. With lyrics like, "I'd give for one happy hour, one where your kiss is sweet and not sour," the song captures the bittersweet desire for a moment of harmony.

The music video, shot at the Bowery Vault in East Nashville, emphasizes the solitude of this yearning emotion, reflecting the quiet ache for peace in a relationship. With its steady tempo, resonant drums, and melodic guitar, the track evokes a vintage feel that beautifully enhances the emotional narrative of the song. The music video was directed by Sydney Tooley and the director of photography was Corbin Schmidt.

"I'm beyond excited for my fans and listeners to finally hear 'Happy Hour,' Belles shares. "It's a true reflection of my growth as an artist, and I'm so proud of all the new music I'm releasing as I step into this next chapter. Creating this project was an amazing experience, from the music to the music video, and I can't wait to see how it connects with everyone. It's an era of growth, and I'm thrilled to share it with you all!"

The release of "Happy Hour" follows Belles' previous single release "Porcelain," a vulnerable track, highlighting themes of love and deep affection. The music video for "Porcelain" was featured on CMT Music's 12-Pack, alongside her earlier release "What in the Truck," which reached number 2.

