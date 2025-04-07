Best of Steve Gillette Coming In June

(MJ) When you've heard your songs sung by many of the most celebrated artists of your generation, what's next? Why a best-of collection, of course! Steve Gillette - Best of out on June 22

Steve Gillette's music has inspired glowing reviews from the critics and the deep loyalty of his fans. Since Ian and Sylvia first recorded "Darcy Farrow" in 1965, Steve's songs have been sung by dozens of major artists, including Garth Brooks, Anne Murray, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Nanci Griffith, Waylon Jennings and Tammy Wynette.

"...blending folk and country pop which makes you hang on every word with rapt attention" - Folk Roots Magazine

With an all-star gathering of musicians and Pete Wasner in the producer's chair, Steve Gillette's songs come alive once again. This 12-song collection showcases his expressive voice, with perfect melodies laying the foundation for the rich instrumentation supporting the songs. Steve Gillette - Best of will be released on June 22 through his label, Compass Rose Music.

Pete Wasner, master of keyboards, has worked with Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire. He brought in Larry Atamanuik on drums. Larry has played with Alison Krauss, Tony Rice, and Emmylou Harris. Dennis Crouch has played bass with Elton John, Robert Plant, and Ringo Starr. Justin Weaver has played guitar for The Chicks and Wynonna Judd. And lastly, Greg Leisz, who has played with Dave Alvin and Jackson Browne, played pedal steel and slide guitar. These are all musicians with impressive credentials, but more importantly, "they know how to collaborate and bring a song to life," says Gillette.

Steve has always featured special guests and friends on his albums, from his 1968 debut on Vanguard Records to the present. That guest list includes Buffy Sainte Marie, Graham Nash, David Lindley, Mark Schatz, Jennifer Warnes, and even his father, George Gillette. When he and Cindy Mangsen married in 1989, they began collaborating and performing live together, and together they have released six albums.

"With gentle humor, years of accumulated stories, and an effortless ability to deliver perfect harmonies and playing, they are grandmasters of folk music. Their brand of entertainment is the product of decades of performance. There's no shortcut to what they have." - Sarah Craig, Manager, Caffè Lena

With 14 albums in Steve's catalog, film credits from Disney to MGM Studios, and live performances in every state, most of Europe and even Japan, he is equally at home in the campfire circles at the Kerrville Folk Festival. Gillette was actively touring up until the 2020 pandemic. Since then, he and Cindy have continued to create and write from their home in Vermont, pivoting to blogging at Aboutthesong.com. He wrote approximately sixty articles, explaining how his songs were created, along with some basic music theory and insights into the creative process. He also made videos for many of the songs, which can be found on his YouTube channel.

In a musical era shaped by the singer-songwriter, Steve Gillette has long been regarded as one of the finest. He has received ASCAP and BMI performance awards and was honored by the World Folk Music Association as a 1988 nominee for the Kate Wolf Award and has participated in various social and environmental movement events. Steve is also the author of the book "Songwriting and the Creative Process," from Singout Press.

Track Listing:

Grapes On The Vine

Down Where The River Meets The Road

That Song About The River

Song For Gamble

Home By Dark

Spots On The Dice

Healing Hands

Bed of Roses

God Is Love

When the First Leave Fall

Back on The Street Again

The Old Trail

