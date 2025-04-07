BTS' j-hope Makes History With First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert At LA's BMO Stadium

(fcc) j-hope of 21st-century pop icons BTS successfully wrapped up his first-ever solo stadium concerts with a two-day run at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles shows, which ran on April 4 & 6, marked the final stop of the North American leg of his first-ever solo world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.'

The final show at BMO Stadium was a defining moment in the global game-changer's solo musical journey. A true boundary breaker, j-hope made history as the first South Korean male artist to headline a stadium show in North America. He opened the show with tracks from his first solo album, Jack In The Box (2022), instantly igniting the stadium with a wave of cheers amid the dazzling sea of ARMY BOMBs (BTS' official light stick).

The excitement reached new heights when trailblazing, genre-defying GRAMMY-Award winning R&B artist Miguel made a surprise appearance for a special performance of "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," j-hope's hit single released in March, 2025. As the duo commanded the stage with undeniable chemistry, the audience erupted into a massive sing-along. The atmosphere was electric, with thousands of fans swaying in unison, fully immersed in the moment.

j-hope continued to captivate with a powerful performance of "MONA LISA," exuding confident charisma with a sensual edge. The encore set featuring "= (Equal Sign)," "Future," and the grand finale "NEURON (with Gaeko, yoonmirae)," was reimagined with a New Jack Swing arrangement, marking a powerful and emotional conclusion to an unforgettable show. From start to finish, the show was a testament to j-hope's standing as one of the most celebrated performers in demand.

The name of the tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' not only represents 'j-hope on stage,' but also the idea of hope, wishes, and dreams taking shape in various forms on stage. The concert is arranged into five sections-'Ambition,' 'Dream,' 'Expectation,' 'Fantasy,' and 'Wish' with each section reflecting the narrative he has woven throughout his solo career. As his first solo world tour since debuting 12 years ago, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' is a deeply personal project for j-hope. He actively participated in the overall planning, composition, and direction of the concert, ensuring his creative vision was embedded throughout.

The concert delivered a visually and sonically immersive experience, enhanced by spectacular production. The lifts for the main stage shifted in their height and arrangement in real-time, synchronizing with his music and movements. At times, they formed a box, and at others, they morphed into staircases that elevated him. For performances featuring tracks from his Special Album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, which delves into his musical roots-street dance, the stage transformed into a vibrant, retro dance floor. Along with a thrilling dance break, j-hope showcased his incredible mastery of movement with his signature energy that electrified the audience.

He kicked off the North American leg of the tour on March 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. During the Brooklyn show, he premiered his latest single "MONA LISA," which quickly spiraled countless viral dance challenge videos. Following Brooklyn, the tour made stops across major cities including Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

j-hope's world tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' features a total of 31 shows in 15 cities across the world, including Seoul (South Korea), Singapore (Singapore), Jakarta (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand), Osaka (Japan), and more. After concluding the North American leg, he will continue his tour in Asia until June.

