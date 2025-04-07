Calum Scott Announces The Avenoir Tour

(Capitol) Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Calum Scott announces "The Avenoir Tour." The headline run will see Calum perform in 24 cities across the UK and Europe and 24 cities across North America.

From London to Paris, Dublin to Budapest and Vancouver to Minneapolis, Calum will bring his powerhouse vocals to venues in each city, including London's OVO Wembley Arena, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and Terminal 5 in New York City.

News of the tour follows last week's announcement of Calum's forthcoming third studio album, Avenoir, out September 12th via Capitol Records. Avenoir features the globally beloved artist's brand-new single "God Knows," a wildly romantic epic track that brings Calum's stunning and soulful voice to an intimate yet grandiose expression of longing and remorse. The album borrows its title from John Koenig's The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a word-construction project that defines "avenoir" as "the desire that memory could flow backwards."

Explains Calum, "Avenoir refers to how we move through life like a rower moves: always moving forward but facing backward, seeing where we've been, but not where we're going. The songs on this album speak to both regret and sorrow, and to undying love - a plea to live life to its fullest. While writing the album, I asked myself, 'If I could, would I choose to be able to see what's coming?' I truly believe we are made from our successes and our challenges, from adapting and overcoming. The concept of Avenoir challenges all of us to live in the present, serving as a constant reminder that it is the surprises in life and the not knowing that makes life terrifying, but also truly magical."

Avenoir marks the latest entry in a formidable catalogue that also includes his gold-certified 2018 debut Only Human, featuring his 5x platinum smash "You Are The Reason" and iconic 3x platinum cover of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" which earned a BRIT Award nomination in the category of Best British Single. With his powerful voice and soul-baring songwriting, Calum creates the kind of deeply resonant songs that are primed to accompany the most meaningful moments in our lives. From weddings to end-of-life rituals, fans have turned to his music to soundtrack major life events and for solace in times of heartbreak and loss. To date, Calum's music has amassed over 10 billion streams worldwide.

Calum Scott - "The Avenoir Tour" 2026 North American Dates

3/23/26 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre

3/27/26 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

3/28/26 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

4/1/26 San Diego, CA SOMA

4/3/26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

4/4/26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

4/6/26 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

4/8/26 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

4/10/26 Dallas, TX House of Blues

4/11/26 Houston, TX House of Blues

4/12/26 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

4/14/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

4/16/26 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

4/17/26 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

4/18/26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

4/21/26 Washington, DC The Anthem

4/22/26 Philadelphia, PA The Fillm

4/23/26 New York, NY Terminal 5

4/25/26 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

4/26/26 Montreal, QC MTELUS

4/29/26 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

5/1/26 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

5/2/26 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

5/3/26 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

