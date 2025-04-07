Earshot Ask 'Where Were You?' With New Single

(dmk) Earshot have announced the release of their latest single "Where Were You?" on all DSPs starting Monday, April 7. A preview from their forthcoming 11-song studio album produced by Grammy-nominated producer Johnny K (Disturbed, Staind, Megadeth), the dark and melodically-intense track offers a glimpse into what fans can expect from their long-awaited new record.

The song, which the band describes as "brimming with raw emotion and powerful instrumentation," also marks the first of many to come co-written by Frontman Wil Martin and Guitarist Aaron Fink (Lifer, Breaking Benjamin)-a dynamic pairing of talent that blends their unique songwriting styles into an emotionally charged and sonically rich experience. This powerful collaboration is sure to excite both Earshot and old school Breaking Benjamin fans alike.

"Our fans have been waiting for a new album, and we couldn't be more excited to share 'Where Were You?' as the first glimpse into this new chapter," said Martin. "With our collaborative songwriting and Johnny K's masterful production, this record is shaping up to be one of Earshot's most compelling efforts yet."

The impending record will be Earshot's fourth studio album to-date. Their first releases featured five songs charting in the Billboard Top 200 with their debut single "Get Away" reaching #4 on the U.S. Active Rock radio charts and staying in the top 100 for over 64 weeks. Subsequent tracks also charted within the top 100 on the U.S. Active Rock radio charts, including "Not Afraid" (#24), "Wait" (#13), "Someone" (#27), and "MisSunderstood" (#38).

"Where Were You?," which Earshot unveiled an exclusive lyric video for on their official social media pages, is already poised for success, garnering thousands of views and excitement from fans worldwide.

"We wanted the lyric video to be immersive, simple, and direct. Keeping it exclusive to our social media ensured that our most loyal fans experienced it first," said Martin.



Official Earshot Shows:

4/24 - Austin, TX - COME AND TAKE IT LIVE!

4/25 - Houston, TX - SAWYER PARK ICEHOUSE (FREE SHOW)

4/26 - San Antonio, TX - FIESTA OYSTER BAKE (w/ SUGAR RAY, TONIC, & VERTICAL HORIZON)

8/14 - Glen Flora, WI - NORTHWOODS ROCK RALLY

8/15 - Flint, MI - THE MACHINE SHOP w/ PLUSH & DARK SUN

8/16 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

Related Stories

Earshot Share Two New Singles 'You + I' and 'Tongue Tied Unplugged'

Earshot Share Video For 'Been A Long Time'

Singled Out: Earshot's Been A Long Time

Singled Out: Earshot's Uninvited

News > Earshot