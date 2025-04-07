Hurricane Wisdom's 'Mind Gone' With New Video

(AT) Hurricane Wisdom shares "Mind Gone," the latest music video from his hit project Perfect Storm. Produced by LXCI, "Mind Gone" is a slinky, summery anthem that borrows sounds from sexy drill, encouraging Hurricane to embrace his ladies man tendencies. He is joined on the track by Bronx rapper Dthang, who makes himself at home on the drill beat.

In the video, Hurricane and Dthang take a group of baddies on a series of dates in their Wraiths, making time for laser tag, go-kart racing, and bowling during an eventful evening. "Mind Gone" follows the video for "On God," a collaboration with Atlanta rapper Raq Baby, which reached the Top 15 of YouTube's Trending chart for music, and racked up over 1 million views, and "Winter's Over," Hurricane's new collaboration with Murda Beatz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Charting on the Billboard 200 for three weeks and counting (#126 peak), Perfect Storm illustrates why Hurricane Wisdom is one of the most exciting artists in his home state's bustling rap scene. From the opening track, the invigorating chipmunk soul "No Fatigue," the North Florida rapper delivers addictive melodies and unapologetic lyrics with the kinetic urgency of an artist hellbent on achieving rap stardom. Perfect Storm is home to "Giannis (Remix)," a new version of Hurricane's 2024 breakout hit with a guest verse from Polo G. The remix has over 5 million streams across platforms, and came hot on the heels of "Salute" (4.6 million video views), his collab with fellow North Florida rapper Loe Shimmy. Featuring additional guest spots from NoCap, Fredo Bang, Skilla Baby, Sleepy Hallow, and more, Perfect Storm is available on all platforms via Open Shift Distribution.

Born and raised in Havana, Florida, just 30 minutes from Tallahassee, Hurricane Wisdom earned a big fanbase (169k YouTube subscribers, 350k Instagram followers) with his emotionally honest lyrics and entrancing melodies. His 2024 project Eye Of The Storm featured "Giannis," a kinetic anthem dedicated to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, which became Hurricane Wisdom's biggest hit to date, with over 15 million YouTube views and 6 million Spotify streams. "Giannis" earned rapturous reviews from critics, as well, including Pitchfork, who called the song "the feel-good Florida anthem of the moment" and listed it at #36 on their list of the 100 Best Songs of 2024.

With co-signs from Rod Wave and NLE Choppa, an opening slot on tour with BossMan Dlow (including this weekend's performance at Rolling Loud California), and coverage in Billboard, BET, UPROXX, AllHipHop, and more, the conditions are perfect for Hurricane Wisdom to make a major impact on the rap game. Keep an eye out...a storm is coming.

Related Stories

News > Hurricane Wisdom