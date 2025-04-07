HYBE America Partners With Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings

(TPA) HYBE America is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with So So Def Recordings, the legendary label founded by Grammy-winning producer, Songwriters Hall of Famer, and cultural architect Jermaine Dupri. The partnership marks a deeply personal full-circle moment for Scooter Braun, CEO of HYBE America, who began his career under Dupri's mentorship at So So Def.

"Everything I learned about the music business started with Jermaine," said Braun. "He gave me my first shot when I was just a kid with a dream. I was blessed to witness genius up close - and now, years later, it's an honor to return to where it all began and stand beside him as a partner."

The deal gives So So Def access to HYBE America's full distribution and marketing infrastructure, empowering the label to reintroduce its powerful catalog and launch new artists, such as DVSN and more, with a modern global reach. With a legacy that helped shape the sound of the '90s and early 2000s, So So Def is responsible for launching and producing some of the most iconic artists of the last three decades - including Usher, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Nelly, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Xscape, and most recently the Grammy-winning viral sensation Muni Long.

"This isn't just a business move - this is family," said Jermaine Dupri. "Watching Scooter build what he has built has made me incredibly proud. He learned the game inside So So Def, and now he's in a position to open doors the way I once opened them for him. That's what legacy is about."

From his early days as a 19-year old club promoter and marketing executive working under Dupri, Scooter Braun has become one of the most influential figures in music - discovering and managing some of the biggest artists in the world and now leading HYBE America in its mission to shape global culture. But despite the meteoric rise, Braun has never forgotten his roots.

"Jermaine Dupri isn't just a legend - he's one of the greatest producers and executives of all time," Braun added. "He changed the sound of a generation. This deal is about giving him the modern tools and reach his legacy deserves, and making sure the next generation hears what the last one already knows: Jermaine Dupri is a giant."

The announcement has already sparked excitement across the industry, with many calling the deal a symbol of loyalty, longevity, and the power of paying it forward in an industry that lacks such stories.

So So Def and HYBE America are expected to begin rolling out new music under the deal in the coming months, including both legacy releases and brand-new signings, such as DVSN.

